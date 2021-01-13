Whether in heated competition or the heat of a firefight, all shooters are looking for an edge. For decades, FN Herstal and U.S. subsidiary FN America have been giving civilian, military and law enforcement members an advantage with performance-driven, battle-tested firearms such as the 9mm FN 509 Series.

Offered in both black and Flat Dark Earth flavors, the FN 509 can be had in full-size, midsize and compact size frames, as well as Tactical models featuring a threaded barrel, extended magazines and the company’s Low-Profile Optics-Mounting System. Now, FN has extended the popular 509 line with a long-slide handgun designed to give shooters the edge they’re looking for — the FN 509 LS EDGE.