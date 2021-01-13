The most advanced pistol FN has ever designed, the new 509 LS EDGE was built with accuracy, control, speed and versatility in mind from muzzle to baseplate.
Most notable about the 509 LS EDGE is its long slide, thus LS. Measuring 8.2” overall, the longer slide houses a 5” target-crowned, hammer-forged barrel while offering a 6.7” sight radius for tack-driving precision. Sporting a long-wearing Graphite PVD finish, the slide features dual-purpose front lightening cuts, reducing weight for faster follow-up shots as well as acting as front slide serrations, matching angled serrations in the rear.
Atop the slide, a blackout rear notch sight is protected by FN’s Low-Profile Optics-Mounting System plate, which can be removed and replaced with one of four provided miniature red dot (MRD) plates for popular sight options, leaving the tall rear sight to co-witness. A green fiber optic sight sits upfront, offering red dot shooters the ability to more easily focus on either their optic or the LS EDGE’s front sight.
FN Gives Shooters New Edge With 509 LS EDGE
Whether in heated competition or the heat of a firefight, all shooters are looking for an edge. For decades, FN Herstal and U.S. subsidiary FN America have been giving civilian, military and law enforcement members an advantage with performance-driven, battle-tested firearms such as the 9mm FN 509 Series.
Offered in both black and Flat Dark Earth flavors, the FN 509 can be had in full-size, midsize and compact size frames, as well as Tactical models featuring a threaded barrel, extended magazines and the company’s Low-Profile Optics-Mounting System. Now, FN has extended the popular 509 line with a long-slide handgun designed to give shooters the edge they’re looking for — the FN 509 LS EDGE.
Despite the long slide, the 509 LS EDGE is built on FN’s 509 Midsize frame, featuring a Mil-Std 1913 accessory rail, interchangeable backstraps and new sandpaper-like texturing to enhance grip. Also new, a flared, graphite anodized aluminum magwell allows quick reloads of the three provided 17-round magazines or FN’s 24-round magazine included with some 509 Tactical models. All magazines have weighted graphite anodized aluminum floor plates to further speed mag changes.
Speed was also critical in designing the LS EDGE’s flat-faced trigger, which breaks at 90° with a short takeup and positive reset. A new conical striker also reduces trigger pull weight, set to 4.5–6.5 lbs. Shooters will also notice the handgun’s extended ambidextrous slide stop and oversized magazine release.
Shipped in one of FN’s zippered ballistic cases, MSRP is $1,499.
Specifications
Manufacturer: FN America
Model: 509 LS Edge
Action: Semi-Auto
Caliber: 9mm
Capacity: 17+1 (3 magazines)
Frame: Polymer, Black
Dimensions (L/W/H): 8.2″/1.35″/5.9″
Slide: Graphite PVD
Barrel: 5″
Sights: Blackout Notch Rear, Green Fiber Optic Front
Optics: Low-Profile Optics-Mounting System
Weight: 31 oz.
MSRP: $1,499
For more info: fnamerica.com