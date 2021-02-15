Re-Enactment
The murder weapon was an exceptionally good pocket pistol too. The first time I picked one up, I discovered it was designed for point-and-shoot use. I was able to fire six rapid fire shots into a group 2″ across by pointing alone. The sights are so small, you can really only use them in slow fire.
To test my “miracle-if-he-missed” assertion, I had three shooters of varying experience fire my M1955 Browning at an oblique silhouette target of the Archduke and Duchess from five feet away. To get into the historical spirit of the experiment, I installed a set of reproduction period FN logo grips from Triple K on my pistol. Triple K was also my source for a new magazine to replace the one missing when I got the pistol. The grips usually require a little fitting, but the magazines were ready to go right out of the packaging.
Test protocol required the shooter to approach the target with the pistol in hand, loaded and ready to fire, but down at their side. The shooter stops at the five-foot line, points the pistol at the target, and fires all six rounds in the magazine as fast as possible.
My first shooter was a 72-year-old woman, of slight statue, with no previous experience shooting, or even handling firearms. After a safety briefing, she fired her first rounds in this experiment. Her first shot was a fatal wound to the Archduke’s chest. Her five subsequent shots trailed down the target. Three of those shots, through the “car-door,” could likely have caused injuries to the lower abdomen and legs of the Archduke if they traveled without significant deflections. Had the angle of fire been different, they could also have hit the Duchess in the legs or lower abdomen.
The second shooter was a 42-year-old woman with experience handling firearms, but very little practice doing so, and none over the past year. For reasons known only to her, she fired just five shots at the target. However, all were lethal hits to the lungs and belly, and clustered in a group 5.25″ across.
I was the third shooter. In rapid-fire point-shooting, I put six shots into the “heart” of the target in a group measuring 2.25″ across. Then I repeated the test, closing my eyes at the moment I leveled the pistol on the target. The group was strung out over 6″ this time, but all were lethal shots to the heart and belly. This is the kind of shooting the FN Model 1910 was made for.
This is why I don’t think Princip’s shooting was lucky. He had the right tool for the job and was committed to seeing it through. His convictions were so strong he was determined to kill the Archduke at the cost of his own life. He demonstrated this by taking a cyanide pill before bystanders restrained him. In a few places he’s considered a national hero to this day, but for most of the world his actions resonate louder than his cause, and he remains, first and foremost, a terrorist.
