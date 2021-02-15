Re-Writing History?

In my research, I found an essay on the assassination that didn’t sit well with me on the Royal Armories Museum website, a highly esteemed British institution. The author suggested Princip’s shots that killed the Duke were the “luckiest shots in the world” due to his inexperience with firearms, probable adrenalin rush, and difficulty, in the museum man’s experience, aiming the FN M1910 because of the grip safety. I disagree. There was luck, or fate, at play that day; but Princip hitting the target with that weapon was all but certain under the circumstances.

The original plan to assassinate the Archduke that June morning actually failed, but a series of decisions and mistakes that seem fateful, or lucky, put Princip alone in a position to complete the mission on his own initiative. It all came down to a wrong turn by an uninformed chauffer who stopped to back up in full sight of Princip, outside the cafe where he’d stopped to get a sandwich.

Princip was the youngest of the assassins, but clearly unwavering in his dedication to his cause. He quickly made his way through the spectators gathering around the open touring car until he was five or six feet from it, drew his pistol, and fired at least twice. He hit the Archduke in the neck, cutting his jugular vein, and hit his wife in the abdomen. Both victims were immediately incapacitated by their wounds and soon died from blood loss and probably shock. Witnesses reported three shots. There was a bullet hole near the upper edge of the side of the car where the Duchess was seated that may have been the shot that hit her.

The historical record shows Princip was given some instruction and practiced shooting this pistol in a public park in Belgrade, Serbia, the month before the assassination. How proficient he became or how much previous experience he may have had with firearms is unknown. During his interrogation and later testimony, he said he pointed, rather than aimed, the pistol at the Archduke and fired but did not know how many times he shot because he was excited. He claimed to not know he had shot the Duchess. Later he added he had closed his eyes while shooting.

Fired at such close range, at stationary, elevated targets in plain view seated in the high touring car rear seats, I don’t see Princip’s shots as lucky. Training or no training, eye’s open or closed, it would have been amazing if he missed. Unlike a revolver, the single action FN Model 1910 trigger pull is much less disruptive to the aim. That’s one of the reasons pocket automatics were so popular for personal defense for so long. They are a lot easier to shoot well with minimal experience than are revolvers.