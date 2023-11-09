Freedom Arms Model 97

Our own John Taffin coined the “Perfect Packin’ Pistol” moniker, and he’s been on the trail of one ever since. And I have to say, he’s right about it. Unless it’s light and handy, you just don’t have it on-hand. It never fails; you bump into wily coyote or other vermin when you’re not carrying your favorite sidearm. I was doing some chores around the farm the other day on the tractor and had a coyote stand there — and watch me work! If I would only have been carrying a handgun, and I know better! This wasn’t my first mishap. Then my wife and I were checking some of our property’s fence that had suffered considerable damage due to the ice storm. A few of the tree limbs had fallen on the wire and we were repairing the devastation. Way yonder, as we say here in Missouri, on the backside of our property, a big bobcat bounced out in front of us. With my quick wit, all I could do was throw the hammer. That didn’t work out, so I thought, okay, I’ve had enough.

I called my friend Bob Baker of Freedom Arms and told him to send me something I could pack all the time, and I mean all the time, when I was at the farm. I wanted to wear it on the tractor, riding around on the Polaris Ranger, fixing fence, taking a morning hike, you name it, and I wanted to be packin’. This gun wouldn’t be equipped with a long barrel, like I usually prefer, and equipped with only iron sights. This particular gun would not be a hunting handgun per-se, but an easy packing rig I could carry at all times. After Bob listened to my criteria he said he’d be sending something he thought I’d like.