Now What?

If a conventional six-shot cylinder was just not strong enough to contain the pressures, the obvious answer would be a five-shot cylinder that would give greater strength and more metal between chambers. By using 4140 steel and five-shot cylinders made as large as possible and still fit the frame window of the Colt Single Action, Casull achieved 1,300 fps with a 230 grain .45 hard cast bullet. He then turned to special heat-treating and in 1954 using a Colt Single Action .45 with an oversized five-shot cylinder, Casull hit 1,550 fps with 250 grain bullets.

Remember this is two years before the .44 Magnum and his results are 100 fps faster with 10 grains more bullet than the factory loaded .44 Magnum of 1956. Casull had the power but he was concerned about the margin of safety, so in 1957, he decided to build his own single action frame. Using 4140 steel for the frame and 4150 steel for the cylinder, the first “.454 Magnum” was created. In the early 1960s, reports of Dick Casull and his .45 Magnum started showing up in gun magazines. At the time, Casull was also converting Ruger Super Blackhawks to five-shot .45s.

Several attempts were made to turn his dream sixgun into a production revolver. It would not be until Dick Casull and Wayne Baker came together this would be realized. In March 1979 Baker and Casull began Freedom Arms, producing .22 Miniguns. Four years later, in October 1983, the first factory built five-shot .454 Casull left the Freedom Arms factory, located in the Star Valley area of Freedom, Wyoming. The .454 Casull revolver was now a reality, however it would be several years before it was widely accepted by the general shooting public.

This was also about the same time I was getting serious about a writing career. Relatively speaking, very few people in the industry knew who I was or where I was coming from. I decided to call Wayne Baker and found a most personable man who was willing to trust me with one of his expensive revolvers. He sent me a 10″ Premier Grade .454 that was soon outfitted with silhouette sights. I used it for the longrange game, switched to standard sights or a scope for hunting, and also fired thousands of heavy test loads through my first, but not last, .454.

Along the way I was able to introduce several other writers to the wonders of the .454. This test gun was subsequently purchased and today remains as tight as the day it left the factory. My first article on the .454 Casull appeared in these pages in 1986, with that article definitely helping to begin my writing career with American Handgunner. The art department did an exceptional job in laying out the first published extensive handloading information for the .454 and those pages were tacked up in reloading rooms all over the country.