GLOCK Adds Gen5 Models, Stops Gen4 Production

In 2017, GLOCK released its line of Gen5 pistols featuring more than 20 design changes from previous Gen4 models. Improving on overall performance, notable enhancements include a new nDLC finish, flared magwell, Glock Marksman Barrel (GMB), ambidextrous slide stop levers and removal of finger grooves from the grip.

Initially launched with the 9mm Gen5 G26, G19, G17 and G34, GLOCK has announced plans to expand the Gen5 line to include .40 caliber models. The company’s primary focus will be supporting law enforcement agencies transition to Gen5, with pistols expected as soon as October 2020. The specific models have not yet been announced, but one can expect Gen5 enhancements to be made to the G27, G23, G22 and G35.

In addition, GLOCK also announced it will stop production of 9mm and .40 caliber Gen4 pistols for the U.S. commercial market, eliminating 12 models from its lineup. Meanwhile, Gen3 pistols, which satisfy California gun owners, appear to be unaffected and will continue to be produced.