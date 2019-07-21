Handguns Of WWII Part 10

Using It

Operation of the Mk VI is likewise simple. Press the release lever on the left side of the frame’s rear and the barrel/cylinder assembly can be manually pushed downwards. As that happens the star-type extractor cams upwards ejecting all cartridges whether fired or not. As the barrel reaches its downward limit the extractor back falls into place so the chambers can be loaded once again. After they are the barrel is raised until the release lever engages it once again. (Does that release lever remind anyone else of a flush lever on a toilet?)



Then the revolver is ready for firing. Trigger manipulation can be either by single or double action mode. When the trigger is not pressed the cylinder has quite a bit of wobble in it. That is normal. When pressed the rotating hand presses on the cylinder ratchet, pushing it to the right and taking out most of the wobble. Hopefully the design is built so this right push centers the chambers with the barrel’s forcing cone and doesn’t make them off center when the round is fired.



Here’s one conundrum. In 1915 the British complained to Smith & Wesson that their Hand Ejector First Model was prone to malfunction in the mud and dirt of trench warfare. Supposedly the reason was the S&W’s ejector rod had a shroud enclosing it except on one side and its third lock mounted on the crane also fouled. Those may be, even probably were, viable problems. However, the Brits’ own Mk VI design has various parts of its extraction system setting outside the frame where any sort of crud can get into them.



Here’s a second conundrum. Why did the British use such a puny cartridge for this massive handgun? In the book Military Small Arms Of The 20th Century, by Ian V. Hogg and John S. Weeks, there are two .455 Webley military loads listed. The 265 gr. lead bullet version termed the Mk II is rated with a muzzle velocity of 580 fps. The Mk VI load with 265 gr. full-metal jacketed (FMJ) bullet is rated at 620 fps. For the purpose of comparison, the same source rates the U.S. military .45 ACP load as having a 230 grain FMJ bullet at 860 fps. (We’ll return to this comparison again shortly.)