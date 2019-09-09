Range Thoughts

I really enjoyed this gun, and for many good reasons we’ve talked about. We’re fortunate here at Handgunner because while we get to see the mundane, certainly, it’s counter-balanced by the often exceptional guns we meet. The Hellcat X2 is in the exceptional category. I put upwards of 400 rounds of various loads through it and not surprisingly it ran perfectly. I happen to own a Guncrafter FRAG 9mm so I balanced my impressions of the X2 with my experience with the GI brand.



The Frag is an all-steel 5" 1911 — scary-accurate — and is very likely the epitome of the breed. I’ve also got a good deal of experience with many of GI’s guns in the past and found them all to be absolutely reliable and carefully built. I wasn’t surprised by how the X2 conducted itself.



Like the FRAG, the X2 was extremely accurate. In my hands, with very careful rested shooting using 147-gr. sub-sonic 9mm loads from several manufacturers — loads always accurate, it seems — groups of 1.5" or a tad bigger at 25 yards were amazingly easy to shoot. A careful trigger press is the order of the day here, and a consistent sight picture. I have no doubt this is a true 1" gun in a Ransom rest, and I’d call it more of a “one ragged hole” I’m betting. This is the sort of gun you can shoot at 50 and 100 yards and have some real fun with it.



All of the loads shot well and I honestly didn’t find a bullet weight the Hellcat X2 seemed to like over the others. I settled on the 147’s for accuracy testing due to habit, but I think the “124 and heavier” stuff would all work fine. It’s honestly a moot point with today’s ammo, so just buy what you like and then practice. You’ll be fine, especially with the Hellcat X2.



The delightful, crisp trigger weighs in right at 3.5 lbs. — an ounce or two either way from pull to pull on the digital gauge. The great ergonomics, bold sights and sure-footedness the gun delivers makes the Hellcat X2 a shooting machine at every level.



At about $3,895 you get a level of build quality seen only at the very top of the craft. There’s an undeniable sureness and poise in the X2, obvious when the gun is in-hand — and pride of ownership would be over-the-top. Oh, you also get a pistol built by hand — and backed with Guncrafter’s Lifetime Satisfaction Assurance.



Before you wring your hands at the price, keep in mind that’s about the cost of three “decent” quality factory guns of one sort or another — guns you’d likely see in every gun store and at every range you go to.



Why not be different — and better for it?



For more info: www.guncrafterindustries.com, Ph: (224) 321-5044, [email protected]