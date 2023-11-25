Herter's Big Bore Sixguns

Readers in my age group likely remember when the Herter’s Company had a thriving mail order sporting goods business, selling everything from firearms and ammunition, reloading equipment and fishing tackle to camping supplies. This was in a different America, one that must still give Hillary Clinton and her ilk nightmares. In “those days” customers could order a firearm — even a handgun — through the mail and have it delivered to their doorstep, and with no paperwork or permits involved.

Herter’s revolvers were based on the Colt single action — as were most other SA revolvers of the time — and priced lower than a Ruger or Colt. Lest we assume they were strictly a “cheap” gun, they were imported by Herter’s, but produced in Western Germany by J.P. Sauer & Sohn. These revolvers were solidly constructed, with good sights, had case head recesses in the cylinders and were produced in .357 Magnum, .44 Magnum and a cartridge exclusive to Herter’s, the .401 Herter’s Powermag.

Way back in the early 1970’s, I swapped for a .44 Magnum Herter’s, the first .44 Mag. I ever owned, or shot. Mine had a 4″ barrel, which I now understand was a rare edition, and the recoil was stout, to put it mildly. After every cylinder of ammo fired I had to tighten all the action screws. And the cylinder base pin was prone to jump out fairly often. Still, I got a real kick out of sliding those big .44 cartridges into the chambers and holding on tight when it fired!

I finally sold it after losing the base pin in the woods, but had fond enough memories of it to make a swap recently for another .44 Mag. Herter’s. My “new” Herter’s revolver is in slightly better shape than the first one, although it needed a very thorough cleaning to be smoothly operational. This one has a 6″ barrel, and I have had enough experience with big bore revolvers by now that recoil is not as intimidating as on that first .44 Magnum.

The appearance of this gun was a bit sad, however, even for a handgun made in 1966. The grips appeared to have been carved from pine plywood with a dull pocketknife and the finish was a bit worn. I first made a set of grips from a piece of white oak once part of the engine bed in a friend’s old wooden 39-foot Post sportfishing boat. Then I stripped the worn bluing off. The grip frame, cylinder, barrel and ejector rod housing have been so far left as polished steel, but the cylinder frame was “rust browned,” mostly because I wanted to see what it would look like. Finding the resulting finish was to my liking, and was also sometimes referred to as “plum brown,” I fashioned a set of grips from purple heart wood. This resulted in the revolver being given the nickname “Deep Purple.” I am by no means a competent grip-maker, but I like the way these turned out, especially after I decided to use magnets to hold them to the heavy steel grip frame. There’s no screw heads or nuts showing.

A criticism of the Herter’s guns was they were not attractive. But — in all modesty — I think my .44 is!