Holy Handguns!

The Issue Is Control

The technology is not new, the folks at Mag-na-port have been doing off-barrel drilling for 75 percent of forever. What is new is the apparent momentum behind porting, at least if you make the determination by the percentage of Performance Center guns leaving the factory full of holes.

So what’s the big deal? Porting is all about control. Those holes in the barrel direct hot gas straight up, creating tiny little rocket engines putting a damper on the muzzle’s desire to reach for the sky during recoil. The result is a gun that feels like it has less recoil because there’s less of a violent muzzle jump. As a result, you can (1) shoot big caliber handguns with less pain, (2) shoot moderate caliber guns more comfortably and with faster follow-up shots, and (3) ignite tiny pocket cannons with far less unpleasantness and a 79 percent reduction in temporary PTSD (okay, so maybe I made the last figure up, but I’m standing by it).

The whole temporary PTSD thing is how the assignment of testing the new Smith & Wesson Ported Performance Center M&P Shield 45 landed in my lap. Attending an S&W launch event with Editor Roy, I couldn’t help but notice his nervous twitch and the hint of a welling tear or two when the hosts encouraged us to try the new pocket cannon Shield 45. Pocket 45 guns are for big boys after all. Having remembered to wear my safety pin and pack my blankie, I volunteered to handle the testing of the new Ported PC M&P Shield 45 and two other Ported PC pistols while I was at it.

Shortly after returning home, I received a box of pure happiness and joy from the Performance Center: a ported Shield 45, a full-size .40 S&W with a 4.25″-ported barrel, and a 9mm long slide with a 5″-ported barrel.

The variety of these models illustrates the different potential applications for factory ported pistols. For example, the Shield, as a 22-ounce pocket pistol, is a handful for many shooters (like some unnamed magazine editors) to control when chambered in big calibers like .45 ACP. As for the .40 S&W model, it’s a great carry gun solution for someone who wants a caliber starting with a “four” but also wants the controllability of a 9mm.

As for the 9mm long-slide model, I think it will shine as a competition gun. The 9mm is clearly not known for punishing recoil or big muzzle flip, but when every bit of muzzle rise adds fractions of seconds to your stage time, the porting can help create an edge because it’s easier to keep the sights on target from shot to shot.