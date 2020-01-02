home defense handguns

We like shotguns and rifles for home defense, but we really like handguns, too. Full-size handguns are legit options for home defense, but so are sub-compacts and all manner of revolvers. The gun you have “at-hand” is likely the gun you’ll use to defend yourself or your family. Keep this in mind if you’re in the market. Big is powerful, controllable and effective — but may not always be close at hand. The Ruger LCP II you have in the pocket of your shorts just may be the one you use to protect the ramparts!

