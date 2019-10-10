Honor Guard 9mm

The Details

The Honor Guard is shaped and contoured to offer a totally snag-free design. Even the muzzle end of the slide is tapered to accommodate easier holstering. It’s made for concealment. The pistol is made of 100 percent U.S.-made parts and comes with a lifetime warranty. It’s 6.2" in length with a 3.2" barrel, a height of 4.6" and a width of only 0.96". It weighs in at 22 oz.



One of the most interesting features of the Honor Guard is its serialized stainless steel chassis, housing the firing mechanism and legally being the “firearm” rather than the whole polymer frame. This means you can easily remove the chassis and fit it into a different frame of your choice, with Honor Defense offering a range of 10 different color options. The frames have a window cutout on the left side that allows visual access to the serial number. Cool!



Every Honor Guard slide is made of stainless steel. The slide and all innards are all steel, with the exception of a spring sheath. The stainless steel striker housing is machined by Coonan Firearms, a respected leader in the industry and known for quality. A stainless steel striker-block safety is used, making for a tough and corrosion-resistant firing system that won’t allow the gun to fire unless the trigger is pulled.



A target match barrel is used, sporting a 15-degree convex crown and assuring top accuracy. Custom stippling on the grip and above trigger guard promotes a positive, slip-free grip. Also, an ambidextrous thumb-groove makes the grip more ergonomic and activating the magazine release easier. The guide rod is also stainless steel.



Sights are steel and snag-free in design with a tapered rear, assuring smooth drawing. The rear sight has a flat leading front-edge face, allowing one-handed slide manipulation on belt or other object, while the front sight is enhanced with a large orange dot.



Two replaceable backstraps for the frame are included, ensuring a comfortable, custom fit for you. A full palm swell backstrap is provided, filling your hand for added grip control. Also included is a flat 1911-style backstrap, providing the traditional feel of the old warhorse.



Fully continuous front and rear serrations cover the top and sides of the slide, giving you a three-dimensional gripping surface during slide manipulation or press-checks. Plus, they look cool as hell!



The magazine release and slide-lock are both ambidextrous, giving you total control on either side of the gun. The slide locks are recessed, also contributing to the snag-free theme. Capacity is either 8+1 or 7+1, depending on whether you use the flush-fitting or extended magazine.