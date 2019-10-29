How Accurate Is 'Accurate'

Surprising Accuracy

The most accurate handguns are usually those intended for NRA bullseye or ISU (International Shooting Union) matches. Most often chambered for standard velocity match .22LR ammunition, the best guns will consistently shoot 1/2" groups at 25 yards. The Smith & Wesson 41 is an excellent example of a world-class target pistol, one of the finest handguns ever made anywhere. I know of model 41 owners who don’t compete and may not even shoot much, but just enjoy owning examples of the best degree of human workmanship.



In terms of out-of-the-box accuracy revolvers generally provide the most accuracy at the least cost. My Colt Python is one of the most accurate handguns I own and consistently shoots into 1" at 25 yards. Okay, bad example. The Python was never cheap and at current prices many owners consider them too valuable to shoot.



But even plain old duty revolvers such as the Smith & Wesson Model 10 almost always shoot well, and some examples can be spectacular. I’ve seen police trade-ins, carried much and shot little, blue-worn and maybe even with a little surface rust — but settle them over a sandbag and they will shoot into 2" or less at 25 yards. Frankly this is amazing. Considering the cylinder has several chambers, each of which has to line up with the barrel, with the cylinder rotated and locked by a complex group of small components, it’s amazing they function at all, much less shoot well too.



Locked-breech semi-auto pistols are even more amazing. With revolvers and most blowback semi-autos at least the barrel is fixed. With most locked-breech semi-auto pistols the barrel is not fixed to the frame and moves around as the action cycles. Moreover the sights are attached not to the barrel but to a separate component, the slide.