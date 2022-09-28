Ballistic Philosophy

When I was a kid I imagined the future might be all shuttle trips to the moon and flying cars. It turns out I was completely wrong. The future was microelectronics and the capacity to carry more computer power in my pocket than put men on the moon. It turns out I was comparably confused concerning social issues.

I grew up in the Deep South surrounded by firearms. We used them for hunting, competition and recreation. What we did not typically do, is carry guns for protection.

The world seemed oddly safer back then. Many big cities were actually statistically worse in the 1970s than is the case today, but rural life where I grew up was monotonously secure and docile. Then something changed.

Now it seems every time you turn on the news something truly horrible is going on someplace. Schools, stores, malls, and churches — nothing seems safe anymore. While the reaction of some folks is to stick their heads in the sand and scream about the social issues that will never change, the rest of us choose to take an active role in our security.

As I type these words, half the country enjoys some form of permitless constitutional carry and thanks to a recent Supreme Court decision, the enslaved parts of the country will soon taste some of that sweet freedom as well. I never imagined such a situation when I was a kid.

“If the scavengers ever come after me, at the very least I will make them work for it.

I have packed a gun every day of my life for more than a quarter century now. This firearm is the reason I can take my family out in a world gone nuts without fear. If the scavengers ever come after me, at the very least I will make them work for it.

With so much riding on it, your choice of a concealed carry gun takes on outsized importance. I might cut corners on my dishwashing detergent or mayonnaise but my concealed carry gun will be accurate, rugged, comfortable to carry — and dead-nuts reliable. The IWI Masada Slim is all those things and more.