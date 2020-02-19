Bangles And Beads

Ornamentation such as engraving, initials inlaid in gold, brands, or even a name on your handguns? Once again, you bet, but with a proviso: don’t thereafter turn the darn thing into a closet queen because it’s so fancy. I went the engraved route on a few handguns, but then didn’t use them much, if at all. Who in the world was I saving them for, some other fellow down the road? So I sold them because they were just gathering dust. A few years back I even bought Yvonne and myself a pair of US Firearms’ beautiful .44-40s with a modicum of engraving, but they’re for shooting first not for just looking at.



I have been truly impressed with precisely one engraved handgun seen a few years back at a gun show. That was a 1890s vintage Colt SAA that had 100-percent coverage. Much of the engraving was worn almost smooth because somebody carried that big .45 an extreme amount — as in many hundreds or perhaps thousands of days. To me that handgun-totter was a true American Handgunner! I wish I’d bought that one.

One handgun I do have with a name on it impressed me too. It’s a pre-war S&W .357 Magnum with the name Gene Henslee engraved into the side plate. It also has special sights, a special offset hammer spur and factory letters with those additions. It shows a bit of holster wear. Old Gene was also a true American Handgunner too.



What I don’t want to see on handguns are useless do-dads. Back in my younger years, my goal was to own every Smith & Wesson built on either the K- or N-frame; I came darn close. Conversely, I never looked seriously at a Colt Python. Why? Because although it had a beautiful blue finish and extremely smooth action, somebody decided to saddle it with that useless ventilated rib. The same goes for those ridiculous full under lug barrels Smith & Wesson puts on so many revolvers nowadays. They just add weight and serve no purpose … at least in my humble opinion.



And John, I have to say the same goes for that barrel band front sight that is part and parcel to that Keith Number Five .44 Special. It took wonderful skill for those guys to machine that from a block of steel, but as far as I can see it just adds weight to an already heavy handgun.