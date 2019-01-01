2019
Who doesn’t love a custom gun? Customs scream, “Hey! Look at me! I’m special and different from rest!” It also gives skilled workers a chance to “strut their stuff” in the shop, breaking away from the mundane to show us what they’re really capable of doing. Such is the case with Kimber and their EVO SP (CS).
The crown jewel of the EVO SP line, this Custom Shop shooter boasts a solid stainless steel slide. The most modern machining techniques stylishly shave weight, and the swanky Stiplex-inspired serrations give the CSS an ultra modern and functional design.
The same Stiplex design is machined on the front strap and G10 grips to afford positive retention in addition to continuing the same snazzy scheme. It’s a looker for sure! The upgraded TRUGLO TritiumPro sights are worthy of a gun in this class. A large orange-dot front sight, combined with the two-dot rear sight, makes for faster target acquisition, boosting low/no light sight alignment. The 7+1 magazine ensures this subcompact has plenty of 9mm firepower.
The CSS is given Kimber’s patented KimPro II charcoal gray finish on the frame and black Ferritic Nitro Carburizing (FNC) on the slide, providing long lasting durability and good looks. The CSS was a collaboration of the squints (engineers) and ’smiths (the guys who actually build them). Between them, Kimber’s ultimate choice for concealed carry came to fruition.
The EVO SP (CS) is a striker-fired, aluminum-framed sub-compact 9mm pistol. The slide and barrel are made of stainless steel. The barrel is deep-crowned and bushing-less in design with a 1:16"-left rate of twist. The grips are gray/black G10 and the trigger is made of premium aluminum, factory set at 6–7 lbs.
The EVO SP (CS) is 6.1" in length and 4.03" in height. It weighs a mere 18 oz., empty, and the 3.16"-long barrel is 1.06" wide.
Start 2019 With A Bang
The Kimber EVO SP (CS) is a great way to start the new year with confidence, and protect yourself and family at the same time. The MSRP is $1,047.
