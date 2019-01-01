Kimber EVO SP (CS)

Custom Shop Special (CSS)

The crown jewel of the EVO SP line, this Custom Shop shooter boasts a solid stainless steel slide. The most modern machining techniques stylishly shave weight, and the swanky Stiplex-inspired serrations give the CSS an ultra modern and functional design.



The same Stiplex design is machined on the front strap and G10 grips to afford positive retention in addition to continuing the same snazzy scheme. It’s a looker for sure! The upgraded TRUGLO TritiumPro sights are worthy of a gun in this class. A large orange-dot front sight, combined with the two-dot rear sight, makes for faster target acquisition, boosting low/no light sight alignment. The 7+1 magazine ensures this subcompact has plenty of 9mm firepower.