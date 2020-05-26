Lost And Found

I’ve loved revolvers from the very first day I laid hands on a Colt .38 Detective Special in the early ‘60s as a teen growing up in South Texas. During the Vietnam era, little did I know that one day in the near future I would be involved in that war and find, purchase, carry, lose and then find again a very special revolver.

On arrival in Vietnam in October 1968 I was assigned to an infantry line unit. While in preparatory training, I wanted a backup to my primary but not so popular M16. Even though our armories were full of .45 automatics, I never really warmed up to the .45, much less gained any confidence in my shooting ability with them. So, after I put the word out, a very resourceful NCO came up with a used Smith & Wesson Model 10, a holster, belt and a bunch of .38 Special rounds for my consideration.

I was immediately attached to that Model 10. I carried it every day while in-country for approximately 11 months through rain, mud and heat of the jungle. And, although I never used it for its intended purpose, I fired it every chance I had.

Then separation. One night in September 1969, while in a jungle defensive position, we were probed, and at some point, I was wounded by mortar fire and had to be medevacked. At time of extraction, all my gear was removed, but my revolver, which I kept tucked under my fatigues, was overlooked. After medical treatment, I was transferred to Japan and eventually stateside — without my revolver. It wouldn’t be until 2018 when I saw it again.

A good friend and shooting partner of mine wrote an article for the Texas State Rifle Association on my Vietnam experience and how I got separated from my treasured revolver. Astonishingly, a former Army helicopter pilot in my area of operations read it and contacted me. The pilot explained how he had come to possess a 5” Smith & Wesson Model 10 revolver that he believed was the one that belonged to me. According to him, it was the only revolver in the armory of the helicopter unit that had evacuated me sometime earlier. He took possession of it and carried it during his tour. Upon completion, he brought it home and had been in possession of it ever since.

I could not begin to explain my emotions! I was a seasoned 23-year-old First Lieutenant when I was separated from my cherished revolver. Now, as a semi-old and mellow senior citizen of 73, I have been reunited with the revolver I lost approximately 50 years ago. I might not be a hard-charging, gung-ho troop anymore, but I still appreciate the virtues of a good revolver and a fine gentleman.

Louis Charles

LTC, USAR, Retired