Magnum Force

THE APEX PREDATOR

I was piloting a US Army CH47D helicopter nap-of-the-earth tracking north to south just east of the Salcha River deep within the Alaskan interior. This massive machine maxed out at 50,000 pounds and coaxed 9,000 shaft horsepower out of its twin Lycoming turbines. Our airspeed was just south of 170 knots, around 200 mph, and we were making the devil’s own racket.

The radar altimeter read 10 feet or less as we skimmed the treetops enjoying the intoxicating adrenaline rush unique to military aviation. My flight engineer had wired a boombox into the intercom system to pour forth Led Zeppelin in all its screeching radioactive splendor. If ever there was a more perfect day I had yet to experience it. To the American taxpayer all I can really say is, from my heart, thanks.

Flying a helicopter low and fast is what keeps you alive in combat. At least that was the excuse we used this particular day. I cleared a thick stand of alders and broke out into a broad green meadow, dropping the aircraft down to 10 feet or less above the grass. Unexpectedly there appeared off our nose one of those enormous cinnamon grizzly bears for which Alaska is justifiably famous, minding his own business as he feasted on the bountiful berries seeming to blanket the state. Without thinking I tapped the cyclic backward a hair and bounced right over the big guy’s head, clearing him by perhaps a dozen feet.

My flight engineer came up on the intercom and reported as we passed over the animal he stood up on his hind legs and swatted at us. These bears are as big as Volkswagens. They’re not afraid of anything, not even a 25-ton, 99-foot screaming green bird. Was I ever to encounter that big cinnamon grizzly bear while out fishing for kings in his neighborhood, I can think of no better company than a big-bore Smith & Wesson revolver.