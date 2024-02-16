Combat Cred

I spent a little time in Israel a couple of years ago and came away with several deep impressions. First, most all Israelis of all ages are soldiers. Women serve two years of mandatory military service at age 18, and men serve three. Second, Israeli society is simply bristling with weapons. Most of the time a soldier is home on leave he or she carries their service weapon and a magazine of ammunition with them wherever they go. As such, it was not unusual to wait in line at McDonald’s behind some hard young stud with an M4/M203 on one arm and his girlfriend on the other. While Israel suffers more than its share of attention from terrorists, such attacks seldom last very long.

It is tougher to own a handgun in Israel than you might think. Permits are required from the government, and they must show cause. However, given the current state of the Middle East, there is no shortage of causes to go armed. Schoolteachers taking their classes to museums and historic sites all carried guns. Our 72-year-old Israeli tour guide was authorized a handgun. Every hotel in which we stayed had an armed concierge at the front door. I’ve never felt safer.

All the handguns I spotted on my trip were either Jericho pistols or some variation on the Browning Hi-Power. They also unexceptionally sported lanyards securing the guns to their belts, something you never see in the US. The bottom line is Israelis live personal defense in a hostile world every day. Their equipment is well-reasoned and effective. When they build a combat handgun, it works.