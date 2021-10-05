Smurf Loads?

It took me a while to appreciate light “gallery” type loads after I started handloading. To be honest, I never thought about them until one day an older gentleman asked me, “What ‘light’ loads do you shoot?”

Stopping, a light bulb lit-up over my head as I thought, “Why beat myself and my guns up shooting full power loads all the time?” It was a valid question.

My second mold comes from Todd Corder, a mold designer who sells molds he designs and has LEE Precision manufacture. This one is a 0.513″ diameter 300-grain wadcutter. Loaded over 12 grains of Unique and WLPP, I get around 900 fps for the sweetest shooting load that allows me to enjoy and savor the fine gun from which they are shot.

Being powder coated in Ford blue makes the “Smurf” moniker a natural. Groups of 1.27″ were the average for this fun shooting plinker. It’s a perfect practice load and great for beginners who want to try out an authentic big bore single-action, without making them shell-shocked.