Claus Philipp Maria Justinian Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg was old German aristocracy. His hereditary titles included “Graf” (Count) and “Schenk” (Cupbearer). Von Stauffenberg was born in the Stauffenberg Castle, the third of four sons. The Stauffenberg bloodline was one of the most storied in Germany. A devout Catholic who gravitated toward National Socialism when he thought it was the vehicle to lift post-World War I Germany out of its economic and political mire, he soon became disillusioned. The Night of the Long Knives and Kristallnacht along with the systemic oppression of the Jews, gradually turned von Stauffenberg against the Nazis and the deranged Austrian Corporal who led them.

Von Stauffenberg fought with the Wehrmacht during the invasion of Poland as well as in France, earning an Iron Cross First Class for his trouble. He invaded Russia in 1941 as part of Operation Barbarossa. By 1942 he was serving in Tunisia with Rommel’s Afrika Korps.

In April 1943 von Stauffenberg’s column was strafed by Australian P40 Kittyhawks. Severely injured in the attack, the young Wehrmacht officer lost his left eye, right hand and two fingers from his left hand. He later joked with friends he never really knew what to do with so many fingers when he still had them.

After months-long recovery, von Stauffenberg was posted to the Ersatzheer in Berlin. This Replacement Army was tasked with providing replacement troops to frontline units attritted in action. This turned out to be an optimal position from which to foment a coup.

With the assistance of a select few co-conspirators, von Stauffenberg obtained a pair of small bombs to emplace in a briefing room with Hitler and his Generals at the Wolfsschanze, Hitler’s East Prussian headquarters. Pressed for time and struggling to arm the weapons with only three functioning fingers, von Stauffenberg only got one device activated before he had to deposit the associated briefcase. As fate would have it, Colonel Heinz Brandt innocently moved the case behind the heavy leg of a wooden briefing table and unwittingly saved Hitler’s life.

Von Stauffenberg returned to Berlin to activate the remaining part of the coup. Once all involved heard Hitler had survived the attack, failure was guaranteed. Hitler loyalists pursued Von Stauffenberg and his co-conspirators to the Ersatzheer offices at Bendlerstrasse and engaged in a fierce but brief shootout with their handguns wherein the Count was wounded in the shoulder.