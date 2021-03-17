New Ruger MAX-9 Maximizes Micro-Pistol Features

Over the last few years, micro-compact 9mm handguns have dominated the growing concealed carry market, placing a greater emphasis on capacity without compromising on size. However, while the SIG SAUER P365 and Springfield Armory Hellcat were becoming top-sellers, other firearm manufacturers remained quiet. Among those slow to respond to changing consumer demands was Ruger — that is, until now.

Perhaps a believer of “good things come to those who wait,” Ruger recently announced their own entry into the micro pistol market with the new MAX-9. And while it may resemble other Ruger handguns, like a smaller Security-9 or revamped EC9/LC9s, at first glance, the MAX-9’s feature set is unlike any of their other offerings.