New Ruger MAX-9 Maximizes Micro-Pistol Features
Over the last few years, micro-compact 9mm handguns have dominated the growing concealed carry market, placing a greater emphasis on capacity without compromising on size. However, while the SIG SAUER P365 and Springfield Armory Hellcat were becoming top-sellers, other firearm manufacturers remained quiet. Among those slow to respond to changing consumer demands was Ruger — that is, until now.
Perhaps a believer of “good things come to those who wait,” Ruger recently announced their own entry into the micro pistol market with the new MAX-9. And while it may resemble other Ruger handguns, like a smaller Security-9 or revamped EC9/LC9s, at first glance, the MAX-9’s feature set is unlike any of their other offerings.
Built on a glass-filled nylon frame, the Ruger MAX-9 is a striker-fired micro-compact pistol measuring 6” long and 4.52” tall with a 0.95” slide width, slotting it in direct competition with other models in its class. As in vogue, capacity was also enhanced to 12 rounds with a slightly extended magazine, though a flush-fit 10-rounder is also shipped with the gun.
A cold hammer forged 3.2” barrel is housed inside a hardened alloy steel slide, topped with drift-adjustable flat black rear sight and a HIVIZ Lightwave H3 tritium and fiber optic front sight. But that’s not all, as the MAX-9 slide is capable of direct mounting and co-witnessing Shield Sights/JPoint-footprint red dot sights, making it just the second handgun model in Ruger’s lineup capable of accepting an optic.
Rounding out new features on the MAX-9 are a medium-textured grip and a newly designed trigger with short, crisp trigger pull and blade safety. Models can also be had with or without an external manual thumb safety.
Weighing 18.4 oz. unloaded and carrying an MSRP of just $499, the new Ruger MAX-9 checks all the boxes for handgunners looking for a capable and affordable carry gun without compromising on capacity or features.
Specifications
Model: MAX-9
Action: Semi-Auto
Caliber: 9mm
Capacity: 10/12+1 (2 magazines)
Frame: Micro-Compact, Polymer, Black
Dimensions (L/H/W): 6″/4.52″/0.95″
Slide: Steel Alloy
Barrel: 3.2″, Steel Alloy
Sights: HIVIZ Lightwave H3 Front, Black Rear
Optics: Shield Sights/JPoint footprint
Weight: 18.4 oz.
MSRP: $499
For more info: ruger.com