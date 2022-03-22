P322 vs. P320

Contrary to speculation and my first thought — the P322 is not a rimfire version of the P320. It can still be a good training tool, but it doesn’t have the exact dimensions as the P320 and will not fit the same holsters. Measuring 7″ in length, 5.5″ in height and 1.4″ in width, the P322 is one inch shorter in length than the P320. The height and width dimensions are the same. The P322, at 17.1 ounces without a magazine, is also approximately ¾-pound lighter than the P320. Though these differences may seem minute, SIG SAUER representatives at the launch event clearly stated the P322 is its own animal. All innovation requires some sacrifice. In the case of the P322, the ability to function with any ammunition at an affordable price reigned supreme during the design process.

The P322 is intended as an entry point to the SIG brand and an option for youth, families and anyone looking for a quality, low-recoiling gun. The P322 will retail for around $400 and ships with two 20-round magazines and a specially designed magazine loader.

Pro tip: don’t push the follower too far. Doing so will cause rounds to stack and jam. (Ask me how I know…).

As an aside, a 25-round magazine is available as an accessory purchase, and smaller capacity mags will be available in the future for those in restricted states.