New Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP and HEX Optics

In a dual announcement, Springfield Armory has announced the new Hellcat RDP and a new brand called HEX Optics for 2021.

Continuing to extend its line of Hellcat handguns, the Hellcat RDP (Rapid Defense Package) configuration is an updated and upgraded version of previous models. Featuring a new optional ambidextrous manual thumb safety and recontoured Gen 2 trigger, the most notable additions are a 3.8” threaded barrel, Self Indexing Compensator and new HEX Wasp micro red dot designed to deliver fast target acquisition and rapid, accurate follow-up shots.

Measuring 7” long and weighing 19.3 oz. — one-inch longer and 1 oz. heavier than the standard Hellcat — the Hellcat RDP ships with a flush-fit 11-round and extended 13-round magazine for an MSRP of $899. The standard Hellcat and Hellcat OSP are also now available with the new manual thumb safety for $599.



Read more about Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP