New Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP and HEX Optics
In a dual announcement, Springfield Armory has announced the new Hellcat RDP and a new brand called HEX Optics for 2021.
Continuing to extend its line of Hellcat handguns, the Hellcat RDP (Rapid Defense Package) configuration is an updated and upgraded version of previous models. Featuring a new optional ambidextrous manual thumb safety and recontoured Gen 2 trigger, the most notable additions are a 3.8” threaded barrel, Self Indexing Compensator and new HEX Wasp micro red dot designed to deliver fast target acquisition and rapid, accurate follow-up shots.
Measuring 7” long and weighing 19.3 oz. — one-inch longer and 1 oz. heavier than the standard Hellcat — the Hellcat RDP ships with a flush-fit 11-round and extended 13-round magazine for an MSRP of $899. The standard Hellcat and Hellcat OSP are also now available with the new manual thumb safety for $599.
Read more about Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP
A special project from Springfield Armory, HEX Optics was developed to offer superior optics and launches with two red dot reflex sights — the Wasp and Dragonfly.
A micro red dot, the HEX Wasp is a low-profile design geared toward modern concealed carry handguns and offset rifle mounting. Built on the dubbed ‘Springfield Micro Footprint’ compatible with optics like the Shield RMSc and SIG SAUER Romeo Zero for use on slim and micro-compact handguns like the Springfield Hellcat, the Wasp features a 3.5 MOA auto-dimming dot powered by a CR2032 battery with an estimated 65,000-hour runtime and an MSRP of $299.
The Wasp’s larger brother, the HEX Dragonfly is a feature-rich standard size red dot for handguns, rifles and shotguns. Using the ‘Springfield Standard Footprint’ — or the same as the Vortex Venom and Burris Fastfire — the optic features a 3.5 MOA red dot with eight manual brightness settings. Also using a CR2032 battery, runtime is estimated at 100,000 hours, or three years. Shipped with a Picatinny rail mount, the Dragonfly has a slightly lower MSRP of $249.
Both the HEX Wasp and Dragonfly are machined from durable 6061 T6 Hardcoat Aluminum with a protective extended lens shroud and anti-glare serrations.
For more info: springfield-armory.com, hexoptics.com
Read more about Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP
Look for a feature print review of the new Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP by Will Dabbs, MD in the upcoming July/August 2021 issue of American Handgunner.