SINGLE ACTION SURPRISE

The Witness models normally have dual-carrying capability, that is they are selective-action semi-automatics which can be carried with the hammer down and fired with the first shot double-action and subsequent shots single action or it can be carried cocked-and-locked. This means it can be carried in single-action mode safely. For my use I would always opt to carry it cocked-and-locked simply because I find it difficult to reach the trigger in the double-action mode.

When the Polymer Witness P Match arrived I found something interesting while checking it out. First I measured the single-action pull with my Brownells’ Trigger Gauge and found it to be a very acceptable 4 lbs. The next step was to see how heavy the double-action pull was and I discovered something: there was no double-action mode. With the Polymer Witness P Match 10mm I do not have to choose. It looks like a double action but only operates in the single-action mode. I like this. And just as with John Browning’s High Power, there is no grip safety.

Working the slide I found an extremely tight fit with no perceptible movement whatsoever. My first thought was this gun should shoot. After the initial inspection the next step was to remove the slide and recoil spring and properly lubricate. A Q-tip was used to coat the slide and frame rails with Hurley’s Gold also applied to the slightly cone-shaped bushing-less barrel at the front and on the locking lugs.

Continuing the examination of the matte-black-finished slide we find abbreviated cocking serrations below the rear sight, however, even with the stiff recoil spring I had no problem working the slide. Sights are excellent consisting of a fully adjustable rear matched with a post front, both of which are seated low. The rear sight is in a dovetail while the front sight enters from the front and is locked in place with an Allen screw. The first shot fired with a 200-gr. full metal jacket hit dead center.

On the left side of the polymer frame below the slide we find two controls, a thumb safety and slide-stop. Below the rear sight there are two small marks, one in the slide and one in the frame and when these are lined up the slide-stop lever is easily removed and the slide is then able to move forward and off. The hammer is Commander-style and we have already mentioned the very good trigger pull. The magazine release is found in the normal place on the left side of the frame behind the trigger and when pressed the magazine releases very positively. This magazine holds 14 rounds. The grip frame is exceptionally aggressive with checkering on the front and back straps and also on both grip panels. There is no way the Witness is going to twist in the hand while firing and this is also comforting to have in a hunting situation especially in wet weather. The built-in beavertail definitely helps reduce felt recoil and, with its relatively light weight at just over 2 lbs., I expected more recoil than realized. The triggerguard is squared off in the front and the grip frame also has a beveled magazine well.