Novak Fitz Special Webley .455 Conversion: You’ve Never Seen This…

“Nice” Personality?

The Mk VI chambered in either .455 Webley, or 45 ACP, was the last of the big Webleys used by the British military everywhere from Ireland’s 1916 Easter Rising to both World Wars, the Boer War, Vietnam and anywhere else upon which the English colonial sun did not set. Webleys have never been accused of being particularly good-looking guns, but they have their merits, which include a fast top-break mechanism that ejects all the empties simultaneously.

Unfortunately, the cylinder latch and rear sight — which was somewhat vestigial anyway — are a single unit, which means adding useful rear sights is a challenge. As an aside, if you’re wondering why this gun has been hard-chromed except for the cylinder latch, now you know: It was the best way to keep the sighting surfaces black instead of a glare-inducing silver. To give the Webley a real sight picture, Wayne made a shelf on the top of the latch and silver-brazed on a block of steel that he then shaped into a rear sight, complete with serrated face, and had tritium vials installed by Self Powered Lighting to create night sights.

Similarly, after shortening the 6″ factory barrel, he added a front sight with a long ramp he hand-serrated through the hard chrome after the gun was finished, which meant the sighting surfaces could be blued. A single tritium vial was also added lengthwise. In those early days of self-luminous sights, when guns didn’t just come standard with them, this was very high tech.