And lest you think you’re smarter than me, remind me to show you my double shoulder holster “system” for a Quadrangle of powerful packing pistols from NAA. Prepare to be subdued.

Tom: You bring up a great point. I’m currently losing a debate with myself over what type of ammo to keep in this Anti-Venom. The problem is I’ve been tinkering with two great options. Hornady makes a Critical Defense round loaded with a 45-gr. FTX bullet. I clocked these at 915 and 976 fps from the bird’s head and boot grip (longer barrel) models. It’s surprisingly controllable in this tiny package and nothing to sneeze at for up close and personal defensive use. On the other hand, the CCI Shotshell is muy bueno snake medicine. Hmmm. Decisions …

After less than 1.6 seconds of careful debate, I arrived at the perfect solution: buy another revolver and do both. I like the bird’s head grip model, so my second will be near identical except for the grip color and design — this will be my “color code” to know what’s loaded in each revolver. The new one will pack Critical Defense while the Anti-Venom will naturally carry shot shells. Choose your grip for the job at hand.