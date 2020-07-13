Tom: Roy Boy. Check these out. A matching pair of NAA revolvers with bite, and I mean this in the literal sense. As you might surmise by the elongated cylinders, these little reptile slayers are geared to handle .22 Magnum while fitting niftily in the pocket of my snakeskin pants. Heck, I might even stow one in my Howard Knight custom rattler-skin boots. Jealous yet?

Roy: Amateurs … I’m forced to deal with ’em. But then again, Tom, at least you’re heading in the right direction. You’ll find the little NAA guns to be a bit like jewelry — but jewelry you can shoot. You’ll likely have seen those tiny silver 1911 earrings in the jewelry tchotchke booths at SHOT? These aren’t anything like those. They’re not earrings — although perhaps we shouldn’t encourage this certain segment of society? — and they’re not toys, but they have the same sort of “I gotta’ have those” appeal. And, obviously your wife has excellent taste.

For me, I keep mine in a drawer and decide on which to use as the mood strikes. Tuxedo? Gold, obviously. Kayaking? Why the minimalist .22 Short version to save weight. Grizzly Bear? That’s easy, the .22 Magnum Pug — real stopping power for the big bears. Some day you’ll understand.

Tom: Jewelry? I’m all about serious use, not metrosexual adornment. Ain’t got time for cosmetics …

One reason we’re keeping these little doses of Anti-Venom is their usefulness for snakes. I’m guessing up there where you live in Fantasy Land, all you’ve got to worry about are bunnies and teddy bears. Here in the land of shrimp and grits, secession and tough folks, we’ve got Copperheads and Water Moccasins growing to a length of 94 feet or so. Check out the nifty snake evaporation pattern from the CCI WMR Shotshell Loads. Now that’s Anti-Venom!

Roy: Well, we don’t have 94-foot snakes, but we do have some wild pigs. I’ve found a .22 Magnum solid between the eyes at 50 yards does the job. Just kidding. At least in my dreams it does. But surely — and no, I didn’t call you Shirley, although I’m tempted at times — you’ve heard of the Great Missouri Field Rattus Norvegicus Gigantus which infests raw pastureland here? Children under the age of five have been known to disappear forever in farm fields. But not here at Che Huntington Ranchero Del Diablo El Sasquatch, no, not here, thanks to ultimate Stopping Power Of — The Pug.