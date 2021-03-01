My First Revolver
I was a young man in the early 1970s; a fan of the Colt Single Action Army and .45 Colt cartridge. I acquired this love of gun and cartridge from watching Gunsmoke with my dad. We watched every episode together and had been doing so since the late 1950s.
My dad and I both shared a love for firearms. He bought me my first .22 rifle for Christmas when I was 10 years old. He was mainly into rifles and shotguns, so we didn’t have any handguns at home, but I told him when I turned 21 I wanted to buy my first handgun — a .45 Colt SAA. He said that sounded great.
But until then, I convinced him to let me start handloading .45 Colt loads so I would have plenty of ammo when I finally bought my revolver. He agreed, and I started loading .45 Colt and 12GA shotgun loads. For the next few years, I read every loading manual I could find on the .45 Colt cartridge and settled on 8.5 grains of Unique powder and a 255-grain cast flat nose lead bullet. By the time I bought my revolver I had loaded about 1,000 rounds of .45 Colt.