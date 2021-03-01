They say every gun has a story. A reader submission series from American Handgunner, Wheelgun Diaries seeks to tell some of those stories through the words of revolver owners.

The following stories were shared by email with permission to publish.





Pretty as a Picture



In the latter part of Oct. 2000, I was traveling through parts of Florida on business. I made a quick stop at a pawn shop in Ocala just to see what they had in the way of Colt firearms, particularly Pythons, which were going through a kind of “resurgence” at the time.

There, in one of the display cases, was a nickel 4” Python looking somewhat tired and sad. It’d obviously had a lot of use, and to be honest, looked rather dilapidated and beat up with a $575 price tag on it. I called Colt, described what I was looking at and asked what a complete restoration would run. I also asked to include having the 4” barrel removed and refinished, as well as a new 2” barrel installed. I was quoted a total of $250 with a 6-week turn around. It was paid for and shipped to Colt that same day.

Six months later, it was completed — and what a beauty it turned out to be! It was, and still is, perfect! Since then, I have obtained Colt’s Letter of Authentication, the correct time period Colt box with Styrofoam liner and paperwork, hang tag, cylinder protector, detective’s grips and wood felt-lined Colt presentation case. This Python was manufactured in 1969 — the first year the “E” serial number was used.

I don’t make it a habit to give my cars, firearms or anything else for that matter a ‘name,’ but if I had to give one to this Python it would be “Phoenix” as it has been reborn and ‘risen from the ashes.’ Now over 20 years since that now 52-year-old Colt Python was given a new life, it remains unfired and pretty as a picture!

R. A. Dea

Florida