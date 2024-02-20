Elegant Economy

Efficiently designed with only 26 parts, including its clever ratcheting firing pin that alternated between barrels, the pistols used cast iron frames like most cheaper gun brands of the day. However, the Remington Double Derringer was quite well-made and finished and by no means a low-priced gun. I found advertised prices from $8 in 1877 to $9.50 in 1918 during the First World War. The 1909 Sears, Roebuck & Co. mail order catalog listed them for a bargain $4.25. The same catalog had low-end but fair quality, cast iron solid frame, pocket revolvers from Harrington & Richardson in .32 and .38 S&W centerfire for only $1.64.

Studying my own Remington Double Derringer, I saw the secret of its success in the palm of my hand. You don’t need big hands to make the gun disappear. It was the ideal deep concealment, close range, self-defense gun of last resort. It measured 4.86″ long by 3.2″ tall by 1.16″ thick at the fattest point of the grip, weighed just 12 oz. empty and was chambered in the heaviest derringer cartridge around in 1866. It struck the right balance between extremely small size and light weight, simple and reliable operation, good handling characteristics and manageable recoil, and potential lethality. I say potential because the .41 Short Rimfire was not as ballistically intimidating as this little pistol’s gaping dual muzzles likely made it seem to a person looking down them.

Designed from the start as a short-range derringer cartridge, the .41 Short Rimfire was introduced in 1863. Researching 18th- and 19th-century ammunition catalogs showed 130-grain bullets were the norm, but the charge of black powder proved more elusive. I found evidence of 10- and 13-grain charges. I found no velocity data from the 1800s and have doubts about the manufacturer’s data published in the 1900s. Suffice it to say, the velocity was likely between 425 and 550 feet per second at the muzzle. It was not a powerful cartridge by today’s or even by 1900’s standards. The 148-grain bullet of the .38 S&W introduced in 1877 had more wallop.