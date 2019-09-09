Revolver Trappings

At 8.5"x5"x11" and a 550 cu. in. capacity, Maxpedition’s Entity Small Crossbody Bag is probably the closest off-body carry you can get to on-body carry. Using the shoulder strap and carrying your revolver in the concealed carry compartment puts the revolver up against your side but with the rest of the bag surrounding it. Looking very civilian and non-tactical, the bag blends in well with any setting while offering an array of compartments, pockets and fast access to your revolver. Retails for $134 and comes in ash and charcoal colors. www.maxpedition.com