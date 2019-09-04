.45 Colt Conversion & Loading Concepts

Cylinder Spin-Off

All you need to do is send your cylinder to TK Custom. Heck, they even have videos on their website showing you how to do it, saving you the hassle of shipping your firearm. Turn-around was less than a week and it’s a whole lot cheaper than buying another revolver to shoot just .45ACP. TK Custom is a full custom shop and offers many options for slicking up your sixgun. Check them out.



The best part of the conversion allows you to continue shooting .45 Colt cartridges, making your revolver a double-duty gun now! Call me crazy, but loading moon-clips is fun and a very fast way of reloading your sixgun.



TK Custom also makes a dandy nutcracker-style tool which saves fingers from cuts and sore thumb syndrome by pushing in the last cartridge. They also make a handy tool for removing your empties — which is actually tougher on dainty digits!