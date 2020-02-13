An Heirloom Colt

The elements of style can be mystifying. Just as there are billions of people in the world, we might safely say there are billions of ideas of what “style” might be. What makes a certain hemline suddenly out, when it was de riguer only six months earlier? Why is the avocado green shag carpet, which seemed so cutting-edge in 1968, appallingly out of place today? What gives style legs, makes it cross-over boundaries, cause people to take notice and, in short — last?



Books have been written about this and I’m still not sure anyone knows for sure. Frank Lloyd Wright seems to have nailed something in his designs that is almost universally appealing. The uncluttered, simple but often complicated lines of his work seem to restore a sense of calm and peace. Tiffany is renowned for their design excellence and again, they too seem to have often captured a sense of timelessness. So what gives? Why can’t we make up a list and say do this, or that and it will be stylish?



Nonetheless, some people do get it and oddly enough, Colonel Colt was one of them. How’s that, you say? From the first design that saw the light of day, Colt’s single action revolvers have basically owned the title of the revolver. While there have certainly been copies over the decades, to many, unless it is a Colt, it … um … isn’t.

The Colonel struck a chord with the form and function of the early revolvers and the embodiment of his style, if you will, has to be the 1873 revolver. Many have attempted to copy it in the form of highly functional revolvers (think: Remington patterns, or a host of others), yet, what remains today is the originator, the elegant namesake to everything single action today.



And again — but why?



I think, you only have to look to know. And, perhaps I’m tasked with the impossible here, to put into words what we all know in our guts, what we all feel inside, what we know is, but can’t quite exactly describe. But we are saved, as there is one fellow who knows exactly what we’re talking about and can make it happen, virtually at will. Well, with a little help from Colt too.