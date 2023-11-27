Company Lowdown

Our erudite readers may recall a class action lawsuit against Rossi some years ago that claimed some revolvers could discharge if dropped on the hammer. According to the company, they settled the suit and issued a voluntary safety warning, which is still in effect, whereby a class member could ship their revolver back to the factory, free of charge, for inspection and repair if necessary. In the meantime, the company “halted production of new revolvers and did a top-down analysis on a white sheet of paper, re-working the entire manufacturing process to ensure all new Rossi revolvers imported into the U.S. meet high standards of quality and safety.” I don’t know the exact nature of the problem, but it appears Taurus took it seriously.

Shooters in the United States, to the extent they know about Rossi revolvers, often look at them as cheap S&W knock-offs. While Rossi revolvers were always comparatively inexpensive, they are not cheap. Most of the price differential is due to the lower cost of labor in Brazil. In the United States, the Rossi brand is overshadowed in prestige by our domestic gun-making giants, but they are well-known and respected in South America. Founded by Amadeo Rossi in 1889, the company made quality guns for nearly a century before beginning business collaborations with Taurus in the late 1990s. Eventually, Taurus bought the company outright.

Today, Taurus builds Rossi revolvers in the same huge, Brazilian-based manufacturing complex as their Taurus branded revolvers, but in a separate production line. The parts for the guns aren’t interchangeable, and there are notable differences in the engineering, much of which is related to more efficient manufacturing. The Rossi models are a step above the Taurus models in finish and more traditional mechanically. Both lines use steel forgings for their frames for paramount strength. Like many premium brands, they also utilize Metal Injection Molded (MIM) parts, which greatly increases production efficiency. All Rossi USA revolvers are covered by a one-year warranty.

In summation, the Rossi USA RM66 fills a gap between J- and K-Frame .357 magnums, respectably where a compact, ultra-reliable, accurate handgun is needed. While perhaps not a gun that Cowan’s Auction will be trying to get your heirs to consign, it makes a fine EDC or working gun in the field, is well made, competitively priced, and has a DA trigger pull equal to or better than my S&W.

