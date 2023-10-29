I’ve known Marc Morganti, founder of this one-man show called Gemini Customs, for almost 20 years. After nearly two decades of association you learn much about a man’s character. To me consistency is a benchmark. How someone acts and reacts tells you what to expect down the road. Predictability means reliability — begetting trustworthiness, steadiness and more.

Conduct at both ends of the drama spectrum may be good for spectacle-laced “unreality” TV shows. But in the real world the ability to count on someone is what’s most important. At least to me. Marc has proven to me time and time again to be kind, thoughtful, patient, positive and meticulous; having a genuine drive — and passion — for excellence. His shop is a textbook example of what a custom pistolsmith’s dream shop might look like. Except his is real — and he maintains it that way.

In anyone’s book, Marc is the sort of fellow you’d want to create a custom gun project for you. When you place your dreams in someone else’s hands, the word “reliable” suddenly carries significant weight.

I chatted at length with Marc over almost a year as we built toward this finished project — four remarkable Rugers. One of the things — actually one of many things — leaving an impression on me was when Marc said this:

“Every gun we build and send out is akin to sending your children into the world to contribute in a positive manner. Like the old saying goes, ‘Seek perfection — but demand excellence’.”

That is possibly at the core of what you get when you deal with Gemini Customs. This way of thinking is the mechanism making you confident your investment in time and energy and money is in good hands — the right hands. Simply put, Marc will not allow something out of his shop which isn’t the very best he can make it.

Period.