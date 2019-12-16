Optional Optics

Before I headed to the range for a lengthy shooting session, I fitted the 610 with an optic. In good lighting conditions I can see iron sights well enough to shoot targets at close range. But with aging eyes like mine, that’s about as far as I get. Since this revolver will be a hunting rig for me, I need optics in order to place a bullet where it belongs. This is especially true for early morning and late evening opportunities.



For years I’ve enjoyed various red dot sights by UltraDot. These units are rugged, being able to withstand consistent, brutal recoil. I have some friends who use UltraDots on their rhino-stomping, big-bore revolvers producing teeth-jarring recoil. They continue singing praises on the reliability of UltraDot.



I mounted an UltraDot L/T reflex sight on the 610. The L/T is a very compact sight and does not appear obnoxious. It has 10 brightness settings too, allowing the shooter to adjust the brightness of the dot depending on the lighting conditions. This is extremely valuable for hunting since you’re apt to encounter different situations. The 4-MOA dot size will show up nicely when placed on the shoulders of a big mean hog too. The UltraDot looks as if it belongs on the 610 — and it does for me.



Mounting the reflex sight on the 610 was accomplished without the services and expense of a gunsmith. Believe me, the gunsmithing tool I use most frequently is my checkbook, so if I was able to mount the sight, anyone can in a matter of minutes. The new mini-scope mount from Weigand Machine and Design is just the ticket. This Weig-A-Tinny mount comes in silver or black and is available for all K-, L-, N- and X-Frame S&W revolvers. It’s only 2.5" long, is clean and sleek looking and it doesn’t protrude over the barrel. This was a great choice