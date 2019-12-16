Benefits
Several features of the gun are standard on many S&W models, including an interchangeable black blade on the front sight. Depending on the shooter, some prefer the solid black blade over colored inserts. The fully adjustable rear sight wears a classic S&W white outline.
My test gun weighed a pretty hefty 50.1 oz. but balanced perfectly. The target trigger is wide and smooth, made for single-action shooting, consistent with the wide, checkered target hammer. I like the full underlug and I only wish the gun came with an unfluted cylinder. Perhaps in the future we will see other variations of the 610 become available.
Without a doubt, the 10mm Auto has seen a resurrection in recent years gathering more and more market-share. I often wonder what drives the interest in this cartridge. Is it handgun hunting, recreational shooting, home or personal defense, or a combination of these and more? Whatever the reason, the 10mm Auto has made a remarkable rebound.
Jan Mladek, General Manager of S&W and M&P brands said, “With the recent increase in interest in the 10mm Auto cartridge, we felt it was important to offer a 10mm revolver for personal protection and handgun hunting. The N-Frame has long been a staple in big bore revolvers, and the 10mm is a natural caliber addition to the line.”