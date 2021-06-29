But Why?

I asked myself this very question when I first saw the BBR. If you’re not too new to shooting, you might remember the Para Ordnance Wart Hog line of 1911s. There was one model mirroring the BBR closely — although the BBR is not a copy. The Wart Hog also cost $1,000 in 2004 dollars, while the BBR’s MSRP is $699, offering the same 10-round magazine and 3.1″ barrel. The BBR is also ported, with a fully adjustable rear sight, among other upgrades. It’s a good idea, taken to the next level.

Part of the “Baby Rock” series from Rock Island, this one is a far cry from the .380 “mini” 1911 introduced previously. At about 33 oz. with an empty magazine, the BBR’s all-steel construction (frame and slide) help to balance light weight with the heft needed to help control the beast. And yes … it’s a beast, not for the faint of heart or a novice to handgunning. This is not the first gun you should buy to carry and shoot if you’re new to things.

The front strap is about 1.8″ long, allowing right at two fingers on the grip with your pinky sort of curling underneath the magazine floor plate. Firing a 230-grain .45 ACP ball load or a higher performance defensive load tends to cause the little BBR to rock and do the jig in your hand, all the while trying to escape. A “firm firing grip” is an understatement and needs to be harkened to, and you can take this advice to the bank.

At about 5.5″ tall and 6.3″ overall, the BBR is tidy, but when you grab it in-hand, you’ll find the grip — 1.48″ wide — a bit of a challenge. Not quite a Desert Eagle challenge, but nonetheless a significant bit of real estate to cover. I have what I’d call medium-sized hands and while at first, I hesitated, thinking I’d not be able to manage a good grip, I was actually wrong. One adapts in such situations and combined with the off-side hand to help things along, I soon found myself enjoying shooting this fire-breathing dragon.

But still, why on earth do we need the BBR? It’s easy actually — it’s one of the smallest, lightest, highest capacity 1911-style autos in .45 ACP you can find anywhere. If you trust your life to this fat cartridge, the BBR brings 11 rounds of .45 caliber thump literally into the palm of your hand. Learn to control things and it can easily be a good friend to you when times get rough.