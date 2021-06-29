Details, Sir
If you go down a list of custom touches found on most high-end 1911s, you’ll find them residing here too. The compact G10 aggressive textured grips lead the way toward control, and an abbreviated beavertail grip safety with a modest bump on it helps to activate things when needed. The rear sight is adjustable and compact, the front sight is a bold blade and the thumb safety, magazine release and slide lock are where they belong. Checkering on the front strap and on the hammer spring housing is aggressive enough to hold onto but won’t tear skin.
The design is bushing-less, simplifying things and making the short design possible, while the aluminum trigger is adjustable for over-travel using the built-in screw. The finish is a business-like Parkerizing on the steel bits, and I’m guessing anodizing on any aluminum bits. There’s a modest amount of “melting” going on to take the edges off, literally, and I like the fact the cocking serrations are only on the rear of the slide. I’ve found forward serrations (to enable easier press-checking) usually just grind-up a good leather holster. I don’t miss them at all.
The recoil spring is captured on a guide rod, and the ported barrel lines up neatly with ports in the slide. More about all that later.
Rock Island says the trigger pull should be “five to seven lbs.” and mine tested right at 5 lbs., 10 oz. and was actually quite good. I’d not want one much lighter than this on a recoil-hungry thumper like the BBR. Mine came with one magazine, although more are available from Rock Island.