Ruger's 50th Anniversary

Lessons

The cylinder of that .357 Blackhawk was loaded with factory 158-gr. .357s, I coiled my little finger under the butt, rested my hand on a cement block just as I did with the .22 Single-Six, and squeezed off a round. I don’t know what hurt worse, my finger being smashed between the butt of the cement block as the Blackhawk recoiled, or the sharp pain my unprotected years experienced. By the following Thursday that pain in my finger was gone, however the ears still hurt. That was probably the beginning of the level of deafness I experience today.

The box of .357 Magnum ammunition was cherished, and once I had 50 empty cases I ordered a Lyman #358429 single-cavity bullet mold. My

long suffering mother put up with the lead splashes all over her kitchen stove and the side of the refrigerator and I began to learn about bullet casting. I had a Lyman #310 Tong Tool complete with a bullet sizing die and a powder scoop inscribed “15 gr. #2400” and I was in the business of reloading my own ammunition.

Those 50 cases were loaded using the #2400 powder scoop and the Keith bullet, and I soon learned to never load ammunition without trying it in the chambers first. Most of the cases, which could not be full-length resized with the Lyman #310 tool, would not re-enter the chambers of the .357 Blackhawk. Those that would were too long as the bullet, which Keith had designed in the early 1930s for the .38 Special, protruded through the end of the Blackhawk’s cylinder when loaded in Magnum cases. Obviously, none of this was going to work.