Ruger’s Blued SP-101

Ruger’s Stout Shorty SP-101

Everybody loves a shorty, especially true gunmen/women who carry everyday! These short-barreled shooters are easier to carry and conceal, meaning we’re more likely to have them on us all the time.



Like all Rugers, the SP-101 is overbuilt in the strength and ruggedness department. This allows chambering of powerful cartridges like the .357 Magnum. This Ruger cranks out those hot-loaded rounds as easy as a kid spittin’ watermelon seeds.



The rubber handles sport stylishly checkered wood inserts featuring the Ruger logo, while still cushioning the hand, promoting a sturdy grip as you “let fly” one of five magnum-force rounds. The grips are thin enough for speed loader use too — and that’s handy.



Sights are as they should be on a pocket-rocket, low and subdued. The front sight is serrated and securely pinned through the top rib allowing for easy swap-out. The rear sight consists of a snag-free, hog-trough channel, milled out of the top strap.



A transfer-bar safety allows safe loading of five rounds for the 5-shot gun, with no risk of discharge, unless the trigger is pulled. The triple-locking fluted cylinder is just like that proverbial statement “tight as a bank vault door” when describing lock-up and design.



The full-lug of the 2.25” barrel adds needed heft, helping absorb recoil while shooting magnum loads. The stainless steel hammer, trigger, transfer bar and star-extractor contrast nicely with the blued steel, while providing added ruggedness and durability from the elements.