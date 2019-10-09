Ruger's Time Machine

Whether gumshoe detective or guncrank writer, the words “revolver” and “reliable” are synonymous to these probing guys. There’s a reason some guns are destined to be classics before rolling off the assembly line.



What makes them classic, you ask? Simply put, they have style. They’re made the old-fashioned, old school, old memory kind of way. You know, back when blued steel wasn’t an option, it was your only choice. Same with wood grips. Short-barreled revolvers were king back then. Yes, old is cool!



My first experience to blued steel snubbies was as a rookie cop. I had to give information to the saltiest of salts, the station detectives, about a robbery. To a bald-faced rookie, these curmudgeons were investigative legends, not only having a “been there and done that” reputation, they had the look seeping through every pore.



Entering the DB (Detective Bureau) office, the smell of burnt coffee and cigarette smoke hit your sniffer. Each World War II-era desk had an overflowing ashtray, accompanied with a stack of case-files, on it. Every detective was wearing a wrinkled suit and looked as though they lived in the office. Some did.



To a man, all wore old leather holsters, probably older than me. These cops solved cases with their noggins. Most could have a suspect in tears by just staring at them, followed by a signed confession. They meant business, and they all carried a blued-steel snubby.

