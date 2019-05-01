Ruger’s Wrangler:
Wrecking Worry-Warts’ Worst Fears!
The Wranglers are built tough and come in black, silver and burnt bronze Cerakote finishes.
When word trickled out about Ruger’s new Wrangler, the Internet was abuzz as naysayers were gearing up with ludicrous Ned Ludd worries. Turns out these folks had nothing to fear but fear itself.
Hey, Ruger wouldn’t let us down, far from it. They’re just exploring another venue by offering a rugged, less refined working gun. How cool is that? And just wait and see what can be done with them!
Swapping grip-frames, ERH’s and adding grips is a fun way to dress up and customize your Wrangler.
Ruger’s Wrangler
In answer to an affordable, budget-minded bargain (we won’t say cheap, here!) .22 rimfire revolver, Ruger released the Wrangler single-action. Built with affordability in mind, while maintaining quality and ruggedness Ruger is famous for, this sensational shooter exceeds expectations.
By skillfully taking advantage of modern CNC machining, using different alloys and Cerakote finishes, Ruger was able to turn out a single-action shooter having an MSRP of $249! Realistically, we’re talking around $200 for an entry-level revolver, about 1/3rd the cost of a Single-Six.
At this price, dads will be able to afford a pistol for each and every kid, and that’s a good thing!
The steel cylinder, barrel and base-pin are the heart and soul of the Wrangler.
Roughneck Tough
Today, there are people who still work hard for a living, and play even harder. They’re not afraid of drowning in their own sweat, while constantly being exposed to dust, sweat, oil, grease, moisture, or any other contaminant that ruins a blued steel gun. They need a sixshooter as tough as them!
Outdoorsman, hunters, trappers, ranchers, farmers, or anyone living in wide-open spaces needing a .22 revolver for dispatching vermin will love these durable, packable pistols.
This thumb-cocker is right at home riding in the farm truck, tractor, or boat toolbox, ready for service. Whether exposed to brackish water, or humid climate, the Cerakote finish will protect your pistol.
The grip-frame uses Torx T-15 screws to bolt onto the cylinder frame.
Kid-Tough, Too
Priced perfectly for a kid’s first shooter, the Wrangler makes getting each kid his own gun a real option. Get all three colors, black, silver, or burnt bronze for easy identification for your brood. You can even mix and match for a two-tone, “palomino” look.
Comparison of a single-six and Wrangler. Notice different hammers, while transfer-bar safety appears the same. Fixed vs. adjustable sights.
Details
Ruger used lightweight aluminum for the cylinder-frame housing. The grip-frame is made of a zinc alloy and is bolted to the cylinder frame using T15 Torx head screws. The barrel and cylinder, the heart and soul of any sixgun, is made of steel. The chambers are counter-sunk.
I have a sneaky suspicion the hammer and trigger are MIM made parts, but haven’t confirmed it. The hammer has functional and stylish checkering on the spur, for slip-free cocking.
The whole shebang is Cerakoted for a durable finish, resulting in a less expensive option for this functional working piece. Plastic gunfighter style checkered grip panels, complete with the Ruger logo, provide a secure grip. A plethora of Single-Six stocks are available and will fit the Wrangler grip-frame, should you choose something fancier.
The cylinder is “click” free, free-spinning, allowing you to turn it in either direction while loading, unloading, or ejecting spent casings. Sights are vaquero style, with fixed front blade and hog trough rear.
A transfer bar safety allows the safe carry of six rounds in the cylinder and will not fire unless the trigger is pulled. The Wrangler functions like any Single-Six, with the addition of the free-spinning cylinder. My Wrangler triggers all measured a few ounces over four pounds, for darn good trigger-pull average.
Markings are scarce on the gun, with only “Ruger .22LR Wrangler” showing on the right side of the frame and serial number on the opposite side. Barrel has the standard warning underneath.
Fixed front sight is Vaquero style, and a traditional slotted screw is used for the ejector rod housing.
Speculations
The Wrangler weighs in at 30 ounces and has a 4.62" barrel. Overall length is 10.25". It has a 6-shot capacity and is chambered in .22LR only.
Typical 1.5" group at 50 feet from the Wrangler — when Tank is free from optical delusions.
Filling The Niche
Ruger makes a variety of firearms for practically every financial niche, and we get to reap the benefits! When selling guns is your business, isn’t it smart to reach out to everyone?
We want to propagate the shooting sports by allowing everyone to have the opportunity to expose their children and grandchildren to the joy of shooting a rugged, reliable Ruger gun.
A stainless steel Single-Six next to a Wrangler for comparison. While not as refined, the Wrangler shoots on par with its more finished brother.
Wringin’ Out The Wrangler
I tested all three colors of Wranglers and shot approximately 200 rounds through them one afternoon. It doesn’t take long with .22’s, it’s one of their blessings — and curses!
Accuracy was on par with any single-six I’ve shot, which is no surprise. Groups like 1.5" to 2" at 50 feet were the norm shooting Winchester Super X, Federal 510 and Federal Bulk pack ammo. I’m sure it was more my eyes, than anything else, for the occasional flier. Either way, the Wrangler is deemed worthy in my old eyes’ opinion.
Sigh Of Relief
Rest assured, the Wrangler is a quality single-action sixshooter. You will be pleasantly surprised at the strength and smoothness this gun shows off. Ruger didn’t disappoint, and they came to the rescue of millions of cash-strapped wanna’ be shooters and rugged individuals in need of an equally rugged gun.
MSRP of the Wrangler is $249. For more info: https://www.ruger.com/products/wrangler/models.html/
