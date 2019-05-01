Ruger’s Wrangler:

Details

Ruger used lightweight aluminum for the cylinder-frame housing. The grip-frame is made of a zinc alloy and is bolted to the cylinder frame using T15 Torx head screws. The barrel and cylinder, the heart and soul of any sixgun, is made of steel. The chambers are counter-sunk.



I have a sneaky suspicion the hammer and trigger are MIM made parts, but haven’t confirmed it. The hammer has functional and stylish checkering on the spur, for slip-free cocking.



The whole shebang is Cerakoted for a durable finish, resulting in a less expensive option for this functional working piece. Plastic gunfighter style checkered grip panels, complete with the Ruger logo, provide a secure grip. A plethora of Single-Six stocks are available and will fit the Wrangler grip-frame, should you choose something fancier.



The cylinder is “click” free, free-spinning, allowing you to turn it in either direction while loading, unloading, or ejecting spent casings. Sights are vaquero style, with fixed front blade and hog trough rear.



A transfer bar safety allows the safe carry of six rounds in the cylinder and will not fire unless the trigger is pulled. The Wrangler functions like any Single-Six, with the addition of the free-spinning cylinder. My Wrangler triggers all measured a few ounces over four pounds, for darn good trigger-pull average.



Markings are scarce on the gun, with only “Ruger .22LR Wrangler” showing on the right side of the frame and serial number on the opposite side. Barrel has the standard warning underneath.

