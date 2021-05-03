Data Points

The SAR 9X Platinum is what I would classify as a full-size pistol. It contains a 4.4″ barrel that translates to an overall length of 7.6″. Height is 5.5″ and maximum width is 1.4″. You can absolutely carry this pistol either outside or inside the waistband, just know it’s similar in size to something like a GLOCK 17, give or take. The 9X Platinum weighs in at 27.5 oz. empty.

Within its packaging, you’ll have a capacity choice with the two included magazines. The standard offers overall capacity of 15+1 while the extended magazine gives you 17+1. That one adds a bit of height thanks to the +2 extension offered by the magazine baseplate. If you live in a freedom-challenged state, I’m sorry. I should also inform you the SAR 9X Platinum can ship with two 10-round magazines if your state allows this.

The takedown levers … aren’t. Rather than using levers protruding from the slide, the SAR 9X has inset vertical sliding controls. Pull down to release the slide, barrel and recoil spring off the muzzle end of the frame. I liked this feature as it keeps the gun clean and doesn’t add snag points to the design. As an administrative function, field stripping isn’t something you need to do quickly under duress.