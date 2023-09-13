Apex Dream Guns

Shooting

The M&P takes the platform to an entirely new level. We’ve all shot polymer guns and they tend to be, well … eh. Triggers flex, the break is more like a gritty thump when it lets go finally, and the guns run and feel like something mass-produced — which they are. Those wizards who laid hands on this Dream Gun really did perform magic. Those factory-gremlins haunting many stock polymer guns have been laid to rest, and everything which wasn’t a custom gun before — is now pretty much gone.

The result is a crisp trigger, updated ergonomics, fast slide operation, more accuracy, better “iron” sights, lights, a bullet-proof red-dot and looks to draw the eye regardless of your attempts to look away. It’s like those gun-camera images you see where the crosshairs in the gun sights sort of wander around then lock onto the target — “Dit, Dit, Dit, Dit … Ping.” That’s what your eyes do when they spot this gun. Ping — target lock. Followed by the immediate need to have one of your own.

The Dream Gun shot like, well … a dream, if you’ll forgive me. The Big Dot front lined up beautifully with the red dot, the trigger was crisp, reset with a soft click and the grip texture/profile was spot-on for me. I think it will be for anyone. All the cookie-cutter feelings of a production poly gun instantly disappear. It offers the sort of pleasure a genuine custom 1911 offers. Not only satisfaction of ownership, but actual increases in real-world performance — while looking good doing it.

I won’t bore you with group sizes and such. It fed whatever we fed it, and from a wrist-rest at 25 yards it shot boringly consistent 1.5″ groups, a bit smaller or bigger now and again, thanks to the wonderful trigger, but I honestly don’t think I shot up to the level the gun can shoot. But who really cares? It shoots well enough to accomplish any job you’d ever ask of it, from competition to defense and everything in-between. And there’s the style, of course, too.

The Shield was interesting. I’ve fired many stock Shields (this one is a 9mm too) and I’ll be the first to say the triggers usually are in need of help. The Apex action kit made it sharp, with a clean reset. It’s an eminently useable trigger and makes the small gun much easier to shoot accurately. It also ran fine, which sometimes doesn’t happen after custom work.