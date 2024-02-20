Custom Build Process

When I opened the soft carry case containing the new Wilson Combat SFT9 pistol, I risked forfeiting my man card by pulling out the instruction packet. Yeah, I know, we don’t need no stinkin’ directions, but hey, this is an expensive pistol, so I figured I would take a look in the interest of providing a full and complete report. Anyway, two 8.5 by 11 stray sheets caught my attention. The first was a Wilson Quality Control Checklist. The second was the test target report.

The target report illustrated the requisite shots on paper, listing specific load and such (5.2 grains of Power Pistol driving a 125-grain Hornady HAP bullet), but that’s not unusual. Lots of companies stick a spent cartridge case in the box, and some drop a target inside. This one went somewhat beyond with a listing of each pistolsmith who worked on this specific gun. Six craftsmen had their hands on the sample shown here, and I know their names. No home phone numbers, but I won’t nitpick.

The quality control checklist provided a detailed listing of 44 distinct inspections divided into custom build process, final assembly, test-firing and final inspection categories. Each step was initialed by the individual doing the inspection and covered everything from checking actual zero with live ammo to extractor movement and position. My favorite items on each subdivision of the list were simply labeled, “Overall job meets my approval.” You don’t want to be signing that statement unless you mean it.

The next time someone tells you a pistol in the four-figure price range is no different from one in the three-figure realm because they’ll both “do the job,” consider factors such as these. An Aston Martin Vanquish and AMC Gremlin are both capable of going forward, but few would draw an equivalent comparison.