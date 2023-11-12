One and Done: In Search of the Elusive Survival Handgun

Those of us who grew up in the ’80s remember the survival knife craze of big, fixed blades, usually equipped with saw teeth and hollow handles stocked with all the goodies to capture a boy’s imagination. A standard set of features sticks in my memory: a compass was absolutely required, generally mounted in the butt cap where it would crack easily when you invariably threw the knife at a pine tree, plus a selection of matches, fishing line and hooks, a snare for subsistence trapping of rabbits, elk, ptarmigans in the Arctic wild, etc.

But what of the survival handgun? What features should it have?

This was the central question in an event I recently attended at Gunsite: If you were limited to a single handgun for all expected tasks, what would it be? There’s no universal answer because there’s no unified roster of expected tasks and guns are specific things. Adaptability is desired, but most guns are designed to perform one task well — concealed carry, hunting, target shooting — at the expense of features useful to perform other tasks. So, survival means first determining the event you’re most likely to need to survive and how you are most likely to do so.