Kimber 9mm EVO SP (CS)

Roy Says …

The truth is Tank was too busy at the beach to do enough shooting to really write it up, so I intervened to keep things on-track. Before sending it off to our ace photog Rob Jones, I shot the photo gun a couple of mags worth just to get a feel for it. After Rob’s prettiful photos were finished, I shot it a bunch more. As a long-time Solo carrier (virtually every day since they were new), it was interesting to compare the two.

I’m still sad Kimber stopped production of the Solo. Mine has run smoothly and effortlessly, is very accurate and truly easy to carry in a pocket of your cargo shorts or BDU type pants. It’s also an honest 25-yard gun, easy to take “head” shots if you do your part. Mine has never been ammo-fussy unlike some seem to be, and my carry load over the past year has been Black Hills HoneyBadger, a fluted solid copper 9mm load. I found the EVO SP to run just fine using the same ammo, and other styles and makes too.

The EVO SP is slightly bigger than the Solo and at least for me, a bit big for comfy pocket carry. I tried it and can do it, but it feels bulkier than the Solo and I’m constantly aware it’s in my pocket. Having said that, the EVO is also just enough bigger to feel a bit more secure in my hand. Overall, I agree with Tank in that it feels excellent in the hand, points well, runs smoothly and lends confidence to the shooter using it. Trade-offs, eh?

I kept accuracy testing to 15 yards and found it to be an easy 1.5″ to 2″ gun if you squeeze the excellent trigger correctly. It ran fine as long as I kept a firm wrist, not at all uncommon with any sort of pocket-sized auto. After about 300 rounds of assorted 9mm ammo, I honestly couldn’t detect any issues. It just kept chugging along. I keep a 10″ gong at 25 yards outside my office door to plink at. It was very easy to hit it again and again with the EVO SP. Different bullet weights did affect the point of impact but at sub-10-yard ranges it’d be a moot point. It’ll be fun to get it dialed in with one load and go squirrel hunting!

For me, I’d consider this a hip or IWB holster gun, possibly in a pocket holster in an outer garment pocket (a coat or vest), but a bit big for comfortable pocket carry. Then again, I know someone who carries a 4″ round butt Model 29 .44 in a pocket holster so maybe I’m just a wuss. I have to admit though, I feel my fingers reaching for my checkbook here, rather than the box to send it back!