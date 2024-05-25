Ruger’s 75th Anniversary SR1911

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Sturm, Ruger & Co., founded in 1949 by partners Alexander McCormick Sturm and William Batterman Ruger. When Sturm died suddenly in 1951, their first and only product was the Standard Model Automatic, a .22 LR pistol designed and patented by Ruger, who, as the story goes, drew his inspiration from a captured Japanese Nambu pistol he got from a Marine returning home at the end of World War II. The Ruger Standard Model bears a strong resemblance to the slim, light and naturally pointing military Nambu outside, but inside, Ruger engineered a more reliable operating mechanism that was easier to manufacture. After Sturm’s death, Ruger led the company for just over 50 years, making it one of the largest and most successful firearms manufacturers in the world, with a reputation for well-designed, well-made and value-priced products.

Inspired by European heraldry, Sturm designed the firm’s famous logo, but his more important contribution to the success of the company was a $50,000 capital investment to get it started. In today’s dollars, that’s roughly $645,000. Sturm came from a wealthy family and then married into another wealthy family. His wife was the granddaughter of President Theodore Roosevelt. While having a rich friend is helpful in starting a business enterprise, sustaining it requires many talents, focus and genuine passion. Ruger’s intense interest in firearms began in early childhood. This, combined with his mechanical engineering aptitude and business acumen, were the foundation of Sturm, Ruger & Company’s long-term growth and success.

Since 1949 Sturm, Ruger & Co. has made nearly everything in the firearms world and made them well. They never delved deeply into machine guns, black powder or shotguns, but their select-fire Mini-14 rifles, New Army Revolver and Gold and Red Label shotguns were all commercially successful.