SIG’s P320 X5 LEGION & P365 XL

The P320 pistol has come a long way since the New Hampshire-based SIG team led by Ethan Lessard finalized the design circa 2013. A striker-fired modular pistol based on the P250, which was a DAO hammer-fired gun, it has evolved past some issues and been adopted by agencies such as the Oklahoma state troopers, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and most famously, by the U.S. military as the M17 service pistol. Its latest variation is the Legion. The “target” version of the P320, the X5, morphs into the Legion by more than its “SIGnature” Legion chevrons. The key differences are its heavy tungsten-infused polymer frame and its 30 percent lighter trigger pull.

The rationale of this model SIG is to combine the recoil-dampening weight we associate with all-steel frames with the kick-absorbing flexion of polymer. Hence, the new frame element. Phil Strader, pistol product manager for SIG, is a top-tier competitive shooter himself. He explained to American Handgunner, SIG learned “the company that actually makes some of our polymer material could add tungsten powder to the original mixture of polymer, glass, etc. After a few iterations of (this) TXG material, we found the perfect balance of extreme weight and durability. The process has never been used in the firearms industry and SIG has a patent pending for its use.”

We found the recoil was indeed mild. It’s a hackneyed phrase to say, “This centerfire pistol kicks like a .22,” but with the P320 Legion, that’s actually pretty much the case. The Legion model is geared for competition. In Steel Challenge matches, where it’s generally one shot per target, the lighter polymer framed X5 would be my choice from the P320 line for its faster handling. Recoil recovery takes place as you’re tracking between the multiple targets. In games like USPSA or IDPA, however, it’s generally multiple shots per target and here, recoil recovery between shots is more critical.

Phil Strader told me, “The P320 XFIVE Legion is approved for USPSA Open, Limited, Production/Carry Optics (with the magwell removed), NRA Action Pistol Metallic and Production divisions, and IDPA Carry Optics, SSP (with the magwell removed) and ESP (with either the magwell or the internal grip weight removed). Removing the magwell or grip weight brings the weight of the XFIVE Legion to 41.7 oz. or 42 oz. respectively, well below the 43-oz. weight limit for SSP and ESP.”