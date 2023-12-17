SIG's P229/226 Gunfighter

Perks & Quirks

I didn’t care about the chevron-shaped lambda symbol on the G10 grips, but sure did appreciate the G10’s themselves. They felt very good and there was never the least bit of slippage in temperatures from high 40’s Fahrenheit with wind chill to sweaty upper-90’s with 100 degrees or so heat factor. This was true whether shooting left hand only, right hand only, or Weaver stance. SIG spokesman Allen Forkner tells me SIG’s E2 grips should fit, which pleases me since (subjectively, of course) they’re my favorite.

I carried the Legion for most of a month, and found it as concealable as any P229. The short butt makes it less likely to “print” on an average-sized person like yours truly, and when seated on long drives, was “just right” in it didn’t force the subtle forward adjustment of the gun-side hip leading to lower back pain.

In Texas, addressing the state bar association in a tailored suit, it concealed perfectly in a Leather Arsenal inside the waistband holster by Elmer McEvoy. The same holster hid it well beneath a one-size-larger, un-tucked polo shirt for hot weather casual wear, and (surprisingly) the G10s didn’t chafe bare skin at all. With outer garments, I carried the Legion P229 in a Galco Yaqui Slide and found it comfortable, concealable and fast to draw. The light weight of the aluminum frame was appreciated.

Loved the sights! The enclosed green fiber optic came very quickly to the eye in daylight, but did not overwhelm the shooter’s view of the post in notch silhouette for making precise shots. In the dark, the three green Tritium ampoules glowed equally bright and looked to be equal size.

The Bruce Gray trigger was sweet and perfectly adjusted as it came out of the box. Weighed by Ashley Gibbons at Sand Burr Gun Ranch in Rochester, IN, it averaged 9.99 pounds double action and 4 pounds, 6.58 ounces in single action, almost dead-on with factory spec. The double action was very smooth, even more so than the standard SIG Sauer P-series which is famous for its slick trigger. The single action shots broke clean as a target pistol’s, with no perceptible backlash or movement after sear release.

The subtle beavertail helped the hand get a good grasp at the beginning of the draw but did not prevent the thumb from holding the hammer down while holstering, a safety feature. The bore axis is a bit higher than on a striker-fired gun and therefore gives a little more muzzle rise, but the Legion always seemed to be back on target by the time the trigger re-set in rapid fire. Since I prefer to shoot with a wedge hold, with the index finger of the support hand still under the trigger guard but ahead of the middle finger to cam the muzzle upward and drive the grip tang deeper into the firing hand, the roughening on the bottom of the triggerguard was a welcome bonus for me.

Quirks? The reduced-size slide lock lever does indeed survive the high thumb position so often over-riding the standard SIG Sauer part when shot right-handed with the popular straight-thumbs grasp. However, it also made it distinctly more difficult to deliberately thumb down that lever to close the slide in a speed reload. This will be of no consequence to those who use the slower slide-tug to chamber after a reload, however. The smaller de-cocking lever made de-cocking more difficult for me, and I saw no upside to it.

We found one popular load which would not reliably feed in my test Legion #55B037279: Winchester “white box” 115 grain from two different recently-manufactured lots repeatedly caused extraction failures and, once, ejection failure. Ammo from both lots felt particularly “light” in recoil so I’m thinking it was a light-load issue. But it would serve to check your own gun, regardless of brand, with the ammo you plan to carry.

That said, though, this pistol ran 100 percent with 147-gr. Winchester white box, 115-gr. Blazer Brass, 124-gr. NATO, SIG V-Crown 124-gr. JHP, Speer Gold Dot 124-gr. +P, and Federal 115-gr. +P+. I felt perfectly confident carrying it during the weeks of the test loaded with the latter two rounds.