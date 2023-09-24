Springfield Armory's Micro-Compact Hellcat

Origins

John Hay and John Nicolay, the special assistants to President Abraham Lincoln, nicknamed Abe’s epically fulminant bride Mary Todd “The Hellcat.” Mrs. Lincoln, with the benefit of hindsight, likely suffered from raging bipolar disorder. Her incendiary temper was the stuff of legend.

The 76mm Gun Motor Carriage M18, a World War II-era tank destroyer of some renown, also proudly bore the moniker. With a top speed of 50 mph, the M18 was the fastest American tracked armored vehicle of the war. It also enjoyed the highest kill-to-loss ratio of any tank or tank destroyer the U.S. produced.

In 2015 Chrysler debuted a new supercharged version of their 6.2-liter Hemi engine titled the Hellcat. This muscle-bound plant powers both the Dodge Charger SRT and Challenger SRT Hellcat muscle cars as well as a souped-up version of the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT called the Trackhawk. However, all of this pales in comparison to the singular Hellcat ruling them all.

The big-boned Grumman F6F Hellcat swept the skies clean of Japanese Zeroes and helped turn the tide of the war in the Pacific. Powered by an 18-cylinder Pratt and Whitney R-2800 Double Wasp radial engine producing a cool 2,000 horsepower, the F6F Hellcat was the Navy’s premiere fighter plane for the second half of World War II. Rocking half a dozen Browning .50-caliber heavy machineguns, the F6F claimed 5,163 aerial kills in two years of full-bore service.

The new Springfield Armory Micro-Compact Hellcat has some big shoes to fill.