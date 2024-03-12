S&W M&P .380 Shield EZ

The Specifics

I’ve been living with this particular SHIELD .380 EZ for about four months at the time of writing. I’ve put around 550 to 600 rounds of all sorts of ammo through it. I almost hesitate to say this fearing you won’t believe me, but it’s honestly never bobbled, even once. And in retrospect, I don’t recall any of the sample guns at S&W glitching either.

That’s essentially unheard of in the world of the .380 and I’m thinking it has to do with the longer slide and “bigger” format. Feeding any auto is all about timing, and being able to run a long slide likely means a slightly slower slide velocity translating to an easier trip into the chamber. Ditto for extraction and ejection. It’s why most 5″ 1911s run more reliably than the shorty ones.

The mechanics are simple and contribute to the success of the concept. It’s got an 18-degree grip angle, like a 1911, and the trigger on my gun measures around the 5-lb. range and isn’t bad for a polymer gun. It even has an over-travel stop built into the trigger guard. It also has a top-pivot trigger and no center “safety” flipper thingy. It’s a nice, wide, solid trigger. At 6.6″ long, the EZ’s a bit longer than a standard Shield but would conceal as easily.

The grip safety pivots on the bottom (like an old 1903 Colt pocket auto) and regardless of how I gripped the gun — including riding the external safety with my thumb — the web of my hand always depressed the grip safety just fine. There’s a bit of a beavertail built into the frame and it really promotes a high grip, which is good. There’s also small ledges built right into the very rear of the slide to help you get a grip when you run the slide. A marvelously clever touch, especially for older, weaker or arthritic fingers.

The magazine has little nubs on either side of the follower allowing you to pull the follower down as you load. Again, it makes the chore much easier. Honestly, why don’t all autos have those?

The gun is actually hammer-fired and not a striker gun, so it’s technically single action. You can get it without the external thumb safeties but you do need the grip safety so don’t think about pinning it down. The grip safety on the EZ won’t allow the gun to fire unless it’s depressed and the trigger is pulled fully to the rear. The designers know best on this one.

The sights are white, 3-dot and the rear is adjustable for windage using a supplied tool. Interestingly, you get to it under the sight, in the roof of the slide. A small hex screw is loosened, sight adjusted, then tightened again. The EZ comes with two, 8-round magazines and both actually hold eight rounds. They’re well-constructed, have bright orange followers and are clearly marked for round count. All of this goes toward the “keep it simple” concept.