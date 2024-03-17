S&W’s M&P C.O.R.E. Pistols

Ducks In A Row

Don’t ya just love it when all your ducks line right up in a neat row? Sandwiched between vicious sleet storms, we had three days of fair skies and light winds for some great range time. Our two test pistols were a ported C.O.R.E. 4.25″ barrel .40 S&W (15-1 capacity) and a ported C.O.R.E. 5″ 9mm (17+1). They both checked out terrific; smooth cycling, all systems running nominal, mags locking up tight and dropping free. The 9mm’s trigger gauged at a smooth 5 pounds 6 ounces and the .40’s trigger pull measured 5 pounds 14 ounces. Takeup was short and sweet, the break was clean on both pistols, over-travel was virtually zip, and reset was very short and easy to work. The Leupold DeltaPoint optic was a breeze to install.

We had good ammo for testing. For the Nine, some Hornady Steel Match HAP in 115-gr. and 125-gr. weights, and lots of “white box” Winchester 147-gr. FMJ Target loads. Feed for the Forty was Cor-Bon 160-gr. FMJ’s, Nosler Match Grade 150-gr. JHP’s, and Federal Premium Personal Defense 165-gr. Hydra-Shok; great stuff. What more could we ask? This:

We managed to borrow two un-ported, non-compensated C.O.R.E. pistols to match our ported C.O.R.E.’s. Yup; a long-slide Nine, a standard-length Forty — and a twin to our sample DeltaPoint! Now we could shoot both flavors side by side to test the effects of the enhancements.

We shot the ported long Nine first. Frankly, I thought, “Nice shooter, but can I really tell any difference in muzzle behavior? Huh.” Then I shot the un-ported Nine and immediately switched back to the ported C.O.R.E.; repeat-repeat-repeat. Okay, then I could tell. The action’s got a tad more zip and muzzle flip is reduced. Cool. Then we went through the same process with the Forty — and whoa. The effect was such that you wanta call strangers over and say, Dude, you gotta try this! Then you come to your senses and hog it all to yourself.

Had to settle down and run accuracy tests; almost a waste of time. At 15 yards, 2-handed, we shot 5-round groups cadenced (about one shot per 1.0 to 1.5 seconds) with groups running 11/2″ to 13/4″. Boring. Pushed it back to 25 yards and shot rested, two-handed. How’s 1.87″ to 2″ grab ya? Other than learning the Nine didn’t care much for the HAP 115’s but loved the 125’s, there were no surprises. But inherent accuracy is the sideshow in this carnival; necessary but secondary. Fast, rapid-fire doubles, triples, speed-shifting from target to target and hammering full magazine loads is where the ported C.O.R.E.’s come to life!

I’ve got more words than space allows, but check this: With the Nine at 7 yards, rapid fire — like mas rapido! — 17 rounds, 16 of ’em within 13/4″ high by 1.37″, with 15 shots touching. With the Forty at 10 yards, rapid fire, 15 rounds into 1.75″ by 1.875″, with 14 touching. You get the drift. I’ll take a little credit; I was having an excellent day, but … all those other ducks, y’know?